Buhari has no hands in removal of Sanusi, Garba Shehu clarifies

GARBA Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity on Wednesday exonerated President Muhammadu Buhari from being behind removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Shehu, while reacting to report that the president was behind the fate that befell the former emir described the report politically motivated, insisting that Buhari had no connection in the issue ‘whatsoever,’ even as he maintained that Kano State Government has the authority to remove or install emirs and any other traditional rulers.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has no involvement whatsoever in the dethronement of HRH Muhammadu Sanusi II from the position of Emir of Kano. All such insinuations are untrue, malicious and politically motivated,” Shehu tweeted on his verified Twitter handle.

“The President does not have a history of intervening in the affairs of any state in the country, unless the issue at hand is of national consequence. On such matters which impinge on national security, he has a duty of involvement as the law stipulates.

“As outlined in the Constitution, the appointment or removal of emirs and other traditional leaders is strictly within the jurisdiction of state governments.”

Shehu further described as ‘unfair and disingenuous,’ for politicians from the opposition party to attribute the situation to the president.

“Although a retired General and former Military Head of State, President Buhari clearly understands that under the current democratic dispensation, the government at the centre cannot read instructions or twist the arms of all or any of the 36 state governments making up the federation,” he said.

“They all have their powers specified under the Constitution.”

The presidency, however, applauded the people of Kano for being calm following the dethronement.

The Kano State Government had on Tuesday expressed excitement that the former emir accepted his fat.

It could be recalled that Kano State Government on Monday under the leadership of Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned the former governor Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over allegation of being disrespectful and insubordination.

But since his removal, notable Nigerians have criticised the governor’s decision. While some reacted on the legality, others insisted on Sanusi’s right to seek redress.

Meanwhile, Rabiu Kwakwaso, former governor of Kano State also accused Buhari of being an accomplice in Sanusi’s dethronement.

“Kano State government officials have been saying they were directed to dethrone Mr Sanusi ll. He (Buhari) instructed them,” Kwakwaso claimed.