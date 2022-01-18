32.1 C
Court reiterates orders to allow Kanu maximum comfort in prison

Vincent Ufuoma
Nnamdi Kanu with his Lawyers

THE Federal High Court has reiterated its earlier orders to the State Security Service (SSS) to allow the leader Indigenous People of Biafran (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu maximum comfort in custody.

The trial court reiterated the orders during the continuation of Kanu’s trial on Tuesday.

The IPOB leader is being tried on charges bordering on terrorism and treasonable felony by the Nigerian government.

Justice Binta Nyako had, during the adjournment of the trial in December, ordered that Kanu be given the privilege to change his clothes, have adequate medical attention and practise his faith.

2023 Election: House of Representatives to reintroduce electoral bill on Wednesday

Direct primaries: Nigerians suspect conspiracy against electoral reforms

In new Finance Act, FG increases education tax to 2.5%

However, during the resumption of the hearing on Tuesday, Kanu’s lead counsel Mike Ozekhome informed the court that his client was still being subjected to inhuman treatment by the SSS.

He said that Kanu was being kept in solitary confinement and that any other detainee who greeted him was also subjected to the same treatment.

Reiterating her earlier ruling, the judge told the SSS that Kanu must not be allowed to return to the court in the white Fendi clothes with which he was first arraigned before her in June 2021.

While directing the agency to allow Kanu to exercise regularly, the judge told the defence team that a detention facility was not like a five-star hotel.

“I don’t want to see him in these apparel again. This one is almost off-white. Also, make sure that you allow him to exercise,” the judge ruled.

Kanu’s trial is taking a new twist following the move to add other eight charges to the existing seven charges earlier brought against by the Nigerian government.

His legal team kicked against the fresh charges, saying it was the worst kind of abuse of legal processes.

One of Kanu’s counsel Ifeanyi Ejiofor, who announced the government’s fresh charges in a statement on Tuesday, said it was a ploy by the government to delay the proceedings.

“We wish to categorically point out with dismay that this further amended charge is the worst kind of abuse of legal process that we have encountered in the history of legal practice – either in Nigeria or anywhere in the world,” he said.

“This 15-count amended charge was no doubt brought in bad faith and is aimed at needlessly prolonging proceedings in the cause. The same FGN that brought our client to court is needlessly initiating processes that will delay the trial.”

Court reiterates orders to allow Kanu maximum comfort in prison

THE Federal High Court has reiterated its earlier orders to the State Security Service
