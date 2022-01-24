25.5 C
Abuja

Emirate Council suspends Dogara’s chieftaincy few months after another Reps member lost title

News
Bankole Abe
Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Advertisementspot_img

Related

2mins read

A FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has been stripped of his chieftaincy title by Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu.

Dogara was stripped of Jakadan Bauchi title few months after another House of Representatives member lost his.

The action of the Emirate Council was necessitated by attacks on the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass on December 31, 2021, by hoodlums.

The Emirs were on their way to Mwari for the 21st anniversary of a late leader and crusader, Peter Gonto.

While speaking to journalists at a press conference in his palace on Monday, Adamu said the suspension was with immediate effect.

The monarch, who was represented by Galadiman Bauchi, Sa’idu Jahun, said, “More surprisingly, he did not sympathise nor showed any sign of remorse towards what happened to their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

“The Emirate Council, therefore, decided to suspends alcohol his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case by the court.”

- Advertisement -

The convoys of the two Emirs, who were on their way to a book launch/anniversary lecture, were attacked in Bauchi with some vehicles in their convoys damaged. The windscreen of the Emir of Dass was among the cars partly destroyed.

Despite the warning of imminent violence, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Umar Sanda approved the event to hold just as he ordered the full deployment of Police tactical teams to provide security to lives and properties before, during and after the memorial anniversary and book launch of the grandfather of Dogara’s wife.

Shortly after the memorial lecture and book launch commenced at the Government Secondary School, Mwari, in Bogoro LGA, women and youths besieged the venue, forcing it to end abruptly.

They later set the venue on fire, burning down chairs, canopies, musical equipment and many other properties. Later, the Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that 10 houses had been burnt during the crisis.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2022, youths from the seven local government areas that make up the Bauchi Emirate stormed the palace of the Emir of Bauchi to protest the attack on him. The protesters also demanded that Dogara be immediately stripped of his traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi.

The PUNCH had reported that the 21st memorial anniversary and book launch organised in memory of the late leader and crusader of the Sayawa people of the Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of the state Peter Gonto turned violent.

Dogara, who represents the Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Constituency in the House of Representatives, had written to the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba, informing him of security threats if the memorial was allowed to hold.

- Advertisement -

Despite the warning, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police approved the events and ordered the deployment of police tactical teams to provide security before, during and after the anniversary and book launch.

This is coming a few months after the Bauchi Emirate Council suspended the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi indefinitely as the traditional title holder of Wakilin Birnin Bauchi.

The offence of the lawmaker is that he had voluntarily joined other traditional rulers in the Emirate, led by the Emir of Bauchi Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu to pay the annual Sallah homage (Hawan Daushe) to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

Emirate Council suspends Dogara’s chieftaincy few months after another Reps member lost title

A FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has been stripped of...
National News

Soaring inflation, pressure force Nigerian govt to suspend subsidy removal

CONCERNS over soaring inflation in the country and intense pressure from Nigerians have forced...
Conflict and Security

REPORT: How Nigeria’s religious police, Hisbah repress’ freedom in Kano

IN Kano state, religious police known as Hisbah are violating the freedom of many...
News

Police to arraign killer of five-year-old in Kano

THE Kano State Police Command is set to arraign three suspects before a Magistrate...
Media Opportunities

Journalismfund.eu offers webinar on ethical reporting of human trafficking

AN  independent non-profit organisation, Journalismfund.eu, is inviting investigative journalists to its webinar themed 'Ethics...
Advertisement

Most Read

How Sanwo-Olu purchased trains abandoned by US state

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

As Nigerian government slumbers, N144bn Aba shoe industry crawls

Meet Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi, first woman to declare interest in 2023 presidency

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Don’t send me back to school, they will kill me, Elkanemi College student writes...

AMCON, Ibadan DisCo investors agree to suspend asset takeover

Can eating bananas prevent COVID-19 infection?

I did it because I don’t like boarding school –Borno student who slit colleague’s...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleSoaring inflation, pressure force Nigerian govt to suspend subsidy removal

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.