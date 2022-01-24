Emirate Council suspends Dogara’s chieftaincy few months after another Reps member lost title

— 2 mins read

A FORMER Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara has been stripped of his chieftaincy title by Emir of Bauchi, Rilwanu Adamu.

Dogara was stripped of Jakadan Bauchi title few months after another House of Representatives member lost his.

The action of the Emirate Council was necessitated by attacks on the convoys of the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass on December 31, 2021, by hoodlums.

The Emirs were on their way to Mwari for the 21st anniversary of a late leader and crusader, Peter Gonto.

While speaking to journalists at a press conference in his palace on Monday, Adamu said the suspension was with immediate effect.

The monarch, who was represented by Galadiman Bauchi, Sa’idu Jahun, said, “More surprisingly, he did not sympathise nor showed any sign of remorse towards what happened to their Royal Highnesses, the Emirs of Bauchi and Dass.

“The Emirate Council, therefore, decided to suspends alcohol his title of Jakadan Bauchi until the determination of the case by the court.”

The convoys of the two Emirs, who were on their way to a book launch/anniversary lecture, were attacked in Bauchi with some vehicles in their convoys damaged. The windscreen of the Emir of Dass was among the cars partly destroyed.

Despite the warning of imminent violence, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Umar Sanda approved the event to hold just as he ordered the full deployment of Police tactical teams to provide security to lives and properties before, during and after the memorial anniversary and book launch of the grandfather of Dogara’s wife.

Shortly after the memorial lecture and book launch commenced at the Government Secondary School, Mwari, in Bogoro LGA, women and youths besieged the venue, forcing it to end abruptly.

They later set the venue on fire, burning down chairs, canopies, musical equipment and many other properties. Later, the Bauchi State Police Command confirmed that 10 houses had been burnt during the crisis.

On Tuesday, January 5, 2022, youths from the seven local government areas that make up the Bauchi Emirate stormed the palace of the Emir of Bauchi to protest the attack on him. The protesters also demanded that Dogara be immediately stripped of his traditional title of Jakadan Bauchi.

The PUNCH had reported that the 21st memorial anniversary and book launch organised in memory of the late leader and crusader of the Sayawa people of the Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of the state Peter Gonto turned violent.

Dogara, who represents the Dass/Tafawa Balewa/Bogoro Constituency in the House of Representatives, had written to the Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba, informing him of security threats if the memorial was allowed to hold.

This is coming a few months after the Bauchi Emirate Council suspended the member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi indefinitely as the traditional title holder of Wakilin Birnin Bauchi.

The offence of the lawmaker is that he had voluntarily joined other traditional rulers in the Emirate, led by the Emir of Bauchi Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu to pay the annual Sallah homage (Hawan Daushe) to Governor Bala Mohammed at the Government House, Bauchi.