Dogara writes IGP, alleges plot by police to assassinate him

FORMER House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara said he has uncovered a plot by some operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to assassinate him.

The lawmaker representing Bogoro, Dass, Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives raised the alarm in a petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba on Saturday.

The lawmaker said one Inspector Dakat Samuel and Inspector Auwalu Mohammed were conspiring with one Barau Joel Amos to hatch the plot.

He said that the two inspectors, who he alleged have been looting police armoury in Bauchi State have been selling assault rifles to Amos, whom he said wants to kill him.

He also noted that Amos has been arrested but the said inspectors were at large.

Although the matter had been to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Criminal Investigation Department in the state, Dogara said he considered it necessary to also inform the IGP.

Parts of the petition read: “I am sure you are apprised of the matter since it involves looting of your armoury in Bauchi by the very officers who are entrusted with the safe custody of your arms and a constituent of mine, Barau Joel Amos, who sought to buy or has been buying from the officers.

“I have been authoritatively informed that the said Barau Joel Amos has confessed that the reason he sought to buy the rifles is to kill me and three of my constituents, vis: Bar Istifanus Bala Gambar, Rev Markus Musa (CAN Chairman, T/Balewa) and Emmanuel (Chairman NL, T/Balewa).

“I find worrisome that there has be no official advise from the police relating to this credible threat to our lives to enable us beef up security around us or just to be careful about our movements.

“More so, there is a spike in cases of kidnappings and killings by unknown gunmen especially in Lere District of T/Balewa. A case in point was the attack at Boto town where some relations of a former Governor of the State were killed while some were abducted.

“In view of the deteriorating security situation in T/Balewa LGA where the suspect comes from, I wish to appeal to you to use your good offices to ensure that a thorough and all encompassing investigation is carried out so that all those in the loop are apprehended and brought to book in order to restore lasting peace in the Lere District of T/Balewa LGA. With all due respect, this is a matter that must not be handled with kid gloves.

“His confession relating to those who gave him or contributed the money for him to be using to procure weapons. His Bank Statements and phone call logs will definitely collaborate his confessions. Granted his meager salary as a store keeper in a Secondary School, it will have taken him a lifetime savings to be able to raise the N1.2m cash which he wanted to use to buy the two rifles. It must be noted that he does not earn any additional dime from any known legitimate business he is known to operate. So the said Barau Joel Amos could not have been acting alone, it is clear that he is being fully funded by his ilks; some evil and criminally minded people.

“Is it in vain that upon hearing that Barau Joel Amos has been arrested and detained that his closest associates all fled T/Balewa town? It will be important to apprehend them no matter where they may be hiding within the country so that they may tell the authorities what they know that scared them to the point of abandoning their families at home while they live as fugitives elsewhere.”

He added that were witnesses in the town to the criminal activities of Amos and his associates.

Dogara urged the IGP to ensure that the matter was thoroughly investigated at the highest level and to ensure the prosecution of all the culprits.