23.9 C
Abuja

Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Dogara, Okorocha, others bag awards at CAN’s 45th anniversary

News
Vincent Ufuoma
A Cross-Section of those who bagged CAN Awards

Related

1min read

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has given an award of excellence to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at its 45th anniversary on Saturday.

Others who bagged various awards were: former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha, and  former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara.

The CAN also gave awards to several state governors, faith leaders, including its past presidents and general secretaries.

Muslim Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, who saved the lives of over 200 Christians during an attack in Barkin Ladi Plateau State in 2018, was also given an award at the event.

Speaking during the event, Osibanjo called on religious leaders and various groups to always preach fairness and equity relentlessly among their followers.

According to a statement by his Media and Publicity Assistant Laolu Akande on Sunday, the vice president also enjoined leaders to use their positions and privileges to advocate for freedom of worship, justice, and the rule of law.

He noted that fairness, equity and respect for the rights of others were fundamental to peace and security in the country.

- Advertisement -

“We must continue to let the important truth be known that Christ did not come to establish a religion or to condemn men, but to show all men that his own righteousness, not our righteousness or performance, is the qualification for eternal life,” he said.

“That the gospel commands consideration for the views of others, treating them as we would wish to be treated; non-violent communication, that our words must be words of grace seasoned with salt.

“We must, as an organisation and as individuals, remain constant and relentless advocates of freedom of worship, respect for human rights, fairness, justice and the rule of law.”

He noted that CAN had not only been continually faithful to its founding vision but had also become a veritable force for peace, unity and social justice.

The vice president stated that the current and past leadership of CAN had acted in full realisation and recognition of their roles as pivotal stakeholders alongside the government and the private sector in nation-building.

Osinbajo praised CAN President Supo Ayokunle and his team for the enormous work they were doing to promote peace across the country.

“We are proud of the role of the moral compass of society and interlocutor for peace among the different faiths that CAN has played and continues to play in our nation.”

- Advertisement -

“I am aware of your collaboration with the leadership of the Islamic and other faiths, to reconcile where there are conflicts, to pacify where there has been the offence, and to reprimand where there have been misdeeds. Well, done, and congratulations,” he said.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Osinbajo, Obasanjo, Dogara, Okorocha, others bag awards at CAN’s 45th anniversary

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has given an award of excellence to Vice...
News

Residents groan as tanker drivers’ protest over worsening FG roads continues in Minna

RESIDENTS of Bida town in Niger State have lamented the continued blockade of major...
News

UK debunks statements on disapproval of vaccines administered in Nigeria

BRITISH High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing has debunked reports that COVID-19 vaccines administered...
News

Despite court orders, NARD says strike will continue until demands are met

DESPITE court orders, the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has insisted that the...
News

Buhari failed to present Nigeria’s problems at UNGA – Minority Reps

MEMBERS of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives have criticised the speech...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleResidents groan as tanker drivers’ protest over worsening FG roads continues in Minna

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.