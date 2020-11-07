ENDSARS: FG directs wage commission to finalise new salary structure for police officers

THE Federal Government has directed the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to finalise a new salary structure for operatives of the Nigerian police.

This was contained in a flyer seen by The ICIR on the verified twitter account of the ministry of information on Friday.

“Welfare of Police Personnel: The National Salaries Income and Wages Commission has been directed to expedite action on the finalisation of the new salary structure of members of the Nigeria Police Force.”

The flyer stated that the move is part of efforts by the FG to meet one of the demands of the protesters who demanded among other things an upward salary review for men of the Nigerin police force.

Also, state governors and the FCT minister are to take charge of interface and contact with the protesters in their respective domains.

To ensure the protection of citizens’ human rights, from the newly formed tactical team of the police, the flyer added that state governors are to establish state-based Special Security and Human Rights Committees. Members of the committees will include representatives of youth and civil society, as well as the head of police tactical units in each of the states.

“Complaints Team of between 2 to 3 persons to receive complaints on an ongoing basis. That team would be established by the Special Committee on Security and Human Rights – State Governors to immediately establish a Victims Fund to enable the payment of monetary compensation to deserving victims,” the ministry said.

In October, there were a surge and series of protests across major cities of the country demanding an end to police brutality and also police reforms.

The protesters issued a five-point demand which included release of all persons arrested and justice for victims of police brutality.

Other demands are “setting up an independent body to oversee the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct (within 10 days), psychological evaluation of all disbanded SARS officers before they can be redeployed, and increase in police salary so that they can be adequately compensated for protecting lives and property of citizens.”

In response, President Muhammadu Buhari directed Mohammed Adamu, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to disband the dreaded and tactical unit of the police.

Also, some state governors have set up Judicial panels of inquiry to investigate the acts of police misconduct perpetrated by the operatives of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and to give reprieve to victims and family of police brutality.