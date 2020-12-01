ENDSARS: Lagos panel strikes out petition seeking enforcement of N300 million judgement for lack of merit

THE Lagos state Judicial Panel of Enquiry on police brutality has struck out a petition seeking the enforcement of a 300 million judgement for lack of merit.

Bonu Pascal, the petitioner, had approached the panel to seek the enforcement of a Federal High Court judgement against the police and the Badagry Local Government Area, Lagos State, over the death of his son.

But Joseph Ebosereme, counsel to the police informed the panel that the judgement has been appealed by the police and it is at the Supreme Court.

While tendering court documents before the panel as evidence, Joseph told the panel that the petitioner had rejected the sum of N30 million naira that the judgement was reduced to by Appeal Court.

He argued that the petition will set the pace for persons who have cases in the court to withdraw them and bring them before the panel should it allow the hearing of the petitioner.

In her ruling, Doris Okuwobi, a retired justice and chairman of the panel, who described the petition as abuse of court process said the panel lacks power to entertain any case that is before an appellate court.

Okuwobi cautioned petitioners against bringing the panel in collision with the appellate court.