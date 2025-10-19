English, Mathematics compulsory for all O-Level students – FG

THE Federal Government (FG) has clarified that English Language and Mathematics remained compulsory subjects for all students registering for the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), despite the recently announced adjustments to tertiary admission requirements.

The clarification followed public rage that greeted a previous announcement by the Federal Ministry of Education’s on October 14 that Mathematics would no longer be mandatory for admission into Arts and Humanities programmes in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

In a new statement on Sunday, October 19, signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, the ministry explained that the revised admission guidelines did not exempt any student from registering or sitting for English and Mathematics in their O-Level examinations.

“All students must continue to register and sit for English Language and Mathematics in their O-Level examinations.

“The adjustment affects only admission criteria for certain programmes, not the requirement to take these subjects,” the statement read.

The ministry said the policy reform was introduced to make tertiary education more inclusive and flexible, allowing students who have not earned credit passes in subjects unrelated to their chosen fields to still be considered for admission.

The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, was quoted as saying the streamlining of O-Level requirements aimed to modernise the country’s education system in line with global best practices.

“The reform was designed to promote flexibility, inclusiveness, and fairness in tertiary education admissions. It ensures that capable and deserving students are not denied access to higher education because of deficiencies in non-relevant subjects,” Alausa said.

He added that the reform aligned with the Federal Government’s commitment to equity, human capital development, and access to learning opportunities for all.

The ministry stressed that English and Mathematics remained essential to communication, reasoning, and lifelong learning, and every student must sit for both subjects in their O-Level examinations. The adjustment, it said, merely allows institutions to decide whether a credit pass in either subject is compulsory for specific programmes.

Responding to questions about whether the clarification signified a reversal of the earlier announcement, Boriowo said it was not a U-turn but a clarification of the streamlined policy.

“It is not a reversal; it is a clarification on the streamlined admission requirements to expand access to tertiary education,” she said.

The ministry also urged students, parents, and education stakeholders to depend only on official government communication channels for verified policy information.

The initial announcement on October 14 that Mathematics was no longer compulsory for Arts and Humanities candidates generated widespread debate among educators, students, and parents.

Some stakeholders welcomed the move as a long-overdue step toward inclusivity, while others warned it could lower academic standards and discourage mastery of essential subjects.

Under the revised National Guidelines for Entry Requirements into Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, English Language remains compulsory for all programmes, while Mathematics is mandatory for Science, Technology, and Social Science fields. For Arts and Humanities, credit in Mathematics is not a prerequisite for admission, but remains a required subject to sit for during O-Level examinations.

The Federal Ministry of Education reiterated its commitment to building a credible, inclusive, and globally competitive education system that balances quality with access, ensuring every Nigerian youth has a fair opportunity to learn and succeed.