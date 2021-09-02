22.9 C
Enugu House of Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

Vincent UFUOMA
A gun-wielding herdsman

A bill prohibiting open grazing in Enugu State has been passed by the state house of assembly.

The bill was passed after a clause-by-clause consideration by the lawmakers on Thursday.

Commenting on members’ due diligence and inputs, House Speaker Edward Ubosi said the bill was not targeted on any group or individuals but for the peace and security of residents of Enugu State.

Ubosi said that the bill was for the “unity, security and peaceful coexistence among residents of Enugu State.”

“It is not targeted on any group or individual,” he said.

The bill will be transmitted to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for assent.

Like Benue, Enugu State has had its own fair share of farmer-herder crisis.

In July, suspected Fulani herders attacked a farm settlement in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Council of the state with dangerous weapons and reportedly killed many farmers and injured others.

Earlier in April, gun-wielding herdsmen had attacked the Ukpabi Nimbo community in Uzouwani and killed several persons.

The invaders swooped on the natives in the early hours of the day and killed many.

The Southern Governors’ Forum (SGF), in response to the growing insecurities caused by herders in their various states, agreed after a meeting in Lagos State to outlaw open grazing in the Southern region by September 1.

The Lagos meeting is a follow-up to earlier talks held on May 11, where the governors unanimously resolved to ban open grazing in the southern part of the country.

Ten states, including Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Ebonyi and Abia have all met the September 1st deadline.

Delta, Lagos and Akwa-Ibom all have their bills yet to be debated by their respective houses of assemblies, while Edo, Anambra and Imo have not indicated any interest in introducing the bill.

 

