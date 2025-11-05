back to top

Enugu Police nab 13 suspects over ambush on officers in Udi

Crime
Mustapha USMAN
THE Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 13 men allegedly involved in an ambush on police officers in the Akpakume community of Udi Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesperson, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday, November 5.

He noted that the incident took place in the early hours of Monday, November 3, during an operation to apprehend suspects implicated in cases of conspiracy, illegal possession of firearms, and cultism.

“Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command, in the early hours of 3rd November 2025, arrested thirteen (13) male suspects and recovered one (1) locally made single-barreled gun at Akpakume community, Udi Local Government Area,” Ndukwe stated.

According to him, the suspects and their accomplices had positioned themselves in ambush and opened fire on the police team, injuring some officers and damaging their patrol vehicle.

He further explained that the gunfire shattered the headlights of the patrol vehicle and also caused damage to other vehicles parked nearby.

The statement noted that the state Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, on Tuesday led senior officers to Akpakume for an on-the-spot assessment of the aftermath of the attack.

According to him, the attackers had deliberately destroyed several houses, shops, and other properties, including crops and livestock belonging to residents of the area.

““Preliminary investigation has uncovered that the criminal acts are in furtherance of an existing intra-communal crisis in the area,” Ndukwe said.

He further stated that the commissioner has ordered a full-scale manhunt for other fleeing suspects and called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

He assured the public that the command would ensure all those responsible for the attack and related crimes face the full weight of the law.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

