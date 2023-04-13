Family of man lynched in Akure says he’s not ‘Yahoo boy’, calls for justice

THE family of a 35-year-old man identified as Tope Olorunfemi, who was recently lynched by an angry mob in Akure, Ondo State, has debunked reports that he was an internet fraudster, otherwise known as ‘Yahoo Boy’.

Olorunfemi was killed on Monday by an angry mob after his vehicle collided with a commercial motorcycle, killing two people in the process.

Following the incident, rumours began to spread that he was a Yahoo boy.

However, in a interview with newsmen on Wednesday, April 12, Mojisola Olorunfemi, the mother of the deceased, said that contrary to the rumours, her son was a gentle and hardworking Uber driver.

According to her, the deceased Olurunfemi was never involved in any fraudulent activities.

She recounted how her son moved to Lagos after completing his education, where he registered as an Uber driver to make a living, adding that it was his father that bought him the vehicle for the business.

“Tope was never a Yahoo boy,” she said.

“He was a gentle boy who moved to Lagos after finishing his education. He bought a car and registered as an Uber driver to make a living. Three years ago, his father bought him another car for the same business.”

The grieving mother added that Tope was in Akure with his wife and child for the Easter celebration when the accident occurred.

She noted that the clothes found in his car belonged to his wife and child, who had agreed to stay behind in Akure for an extra week.

Mojisola also spoke of her futile efforts to save her son from the mob.

She noted that the piggy bank found in his car belonged to his wife and not a small coffin or casket, as claimed by those who tagged him a Yahoo boy.

The bereaved mother called on the government to bring those responsible for her son’s death to book, adding that those who kill by the sword would surely die by the sword too.

The wife of the deceased, Mosunmola Bosede Olorunfemi, also spoke out, calling on the state government and police to investigate her husband’s death.

She pleaded with the government to take decisive action to address the killing of youths in the country, adding that her husband was a bolt driver, not a Yahoo boy.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media with many people calling for an end to mob violence and a more effective justice system.

The State Police Command has announced the arrest of two people in connection with the incident.