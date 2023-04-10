34.1 C
Abuja

Reckless driving claims two lives in Akure, suspect stoned to death

Crime
Vincent Ufuoma
Vincent Ufuoma

A 35-year-old man was stoned to death by an angry mob on Monday, April 10, for allegedly causing a fatal accident that killed two persons and injured six others at Ijoka road in Akure, the capital of Ondo State.

The incident was confirmed by the spokesperson for the police command in Ondo State, SP Olufunmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya, who spoke to newsmen. According to her, the accident occurred between a vehicle and a commercial motorcycle.

Odunlani-Omisanya noted that instead of helping the situation, the people around resorted to jungle justice by killing the young man and setting his car ablaze. She also revealed that the parents of the driver would have been killed if not for the quick intervention of the police.

She stated that the parents were not in the same vehicle with their son but only came to the scene to see what was happening, adding that two people were confirmed dead, while the six others who sustained injuries in the accident are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the driver was suspected to be an internet fraudster popularly known as a “Yahoo boy.”

He was said to have driven recklessly and rammed into about five commercial motorcycles carrying passengers at different spots at Ijo Mimo through Sunday Bus Stop to Ijoka Road in Akure.

An eyewitness who spoke on condition of anonymity said that three people died on the spot, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The driver of the Toyota car did not sustain any injury and was trying to escape from the scene before he was caught by some youths and beaten to a state of coma.

The Police spokesperson described the incident as an act of jungle justice, which is against the law.

She called on members of the public to always report such incidents to the Police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

