The report titled “Procuring for a Pandemic: An Assessment of Hubei Province Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Procurement Contracts” shows that the Chinese government was in the known of the virus during this period.

China was buying up testing related to the Coronavirus much earlier than the officially recognised beginning of the pandemic.

The PCR-related procurement contracts are called the “gold standard” of the Coronavirus testing, suggesting that China knew there was a coronavirus outbreak as early as May 2019.

“An initial view of the data depicts the dramatic increase of PCR procurement contracts in 2019,” the report said.

“The increase was present in both the contract total value and the number of contracts.”

The report notes that institutional spending on the PCR contracts was greater in 2019 than in the two previous years combined.

“The full inventory of this catastrophe is still being compiled,” wrote Robert Potter, one of the authors of the report.

“What is clear is that investigating the coverup of the virus still has some distance to go before it is fully understood,” he added.

“The data presented here give us a strong indication that the outbreak started before December 2019, meaning the information gap and window for the emergence of the virus is larger than when we started this project.”

The new evidence may corroborate the lab leak theory proposed by many who believe the pandemic originated from a laboratory in Wuhan rather than from a natural source, as the Chinese government has claimed.

Experts and the media initially dismissed the lab leak theory as another partisan conspiracy theory, but the tide turned toward the possibility of an artificial source for the pandemic after more evidence was discovered and documented by online sleuths.

In July, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted that the organisation dismissed the possibility of a lab leak far too prematurely. He also said that the investigation into the pandemic sources was stymied by efforts from the Chinese government to withhold essential documents and information related to the probe.

In June, Chinese state media quoted a senior epidemiologist calling for the United States to be investigated as the possible origin of the coronavirus.

“All bio-weapons related subjects that the country has should be subject to scrutiny,” said Zeng Guang.

COVID-19 has killed more than 4.8 million from estimated infections of over 236.2 million globally since it was reported in 2019.