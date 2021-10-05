Evidence shows COVID-19 started in China long before it was announced globally in 2019

News
Vincent Ufuoma

Support the ICIR     |     Donate

COVID-19 vaccines fertility
COVID-19

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous articlePandora Papers: How Governor Bagudu amassed dirty billions and how he is hiding it
Next articlePolice rescue kidnap victim in Zamfara

Related

Advertisement

Recent

News

SSS officer shot dead in Imo

AN official of the State Security Service (SSS) has been shot dead in Owerri,...
News

Ghanaian authorities harassed me over Buhari’s statement on Kanu, Igboho’s sponsors -Lawmaker

MEMBER representing Ethiope East and Ethiope West constituency in the House of Representatives Ben...
News

Senate confirms EFCC secretary, other board members

THE Senate has confirmed the appointments of five persons nominated to the board of...
News

NAFDAC warns Nigerians against smuggled frozen chickens

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians...
News

Buhari to present 2022 budget to National Assembly on Thursday

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari would on Thursday, this week present the 2022 budget to the...
Advertisement

Most Read

Subscribe to our newsletter

1min read

CORONAVIRUS has been spreading in Wuhan as early as May 2019; new documented evidence has shown.

The report titled “Procuring for a Pandemic: An Assessment of Hubei Province Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Procurement Contracts” shows that the Chinese government was in the known of the virus during this period.

China was buying up testing related to the Coronavirus much earlier than the officially recognised beginning of the pandemic.

The PCR-related procurement contracts are called the “gold standard” of the Coronavirus testing, suggesting that China knew there was a coronavirus outbreak as early as May 2019.

“An initial view of the data depicts the dramatic increase of PCR procurement contracts in 2019,” the report said.

- Advertisement -

“The increase was present in both the contract total value and the number of contracts.”

The report notes that institutional spending on the PCR contracts was greater in 2019 than in the two previous years combined.

“The full inventory of this catastrophe is still being compiled,” wrote Robert Potter, one of the authors of the report.

“What is clear is that investigating the coverup of the virus still has some distance to go before it is fully understood,” he added.

“The data presented here give us a strong indication that the outbreak started before December 2019, meaning the information gap and window for the emergence of the virus is larger than when we started this project.”

- Advertisement -

The new evidence may corroborate the lab leak theory proposed by many who believe the pandemic originated from a laboratory in Wuhan rather than from a natural source, as the Chinese government has claimed.

Experts and the media initially dismissed the lab leak theory as another partisan conspiracy theory, but the tide turned toward the possibility of an artificial source for the pandemic after more evidence was discovered and documented by online sleuths.

In July, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admitted that the organisation dismissed the possibility of a lab leak far too prematurely. He also said that the investigation into the pandemic sources was stymied by efforts from the Chinese government to withhold essential documents and information related to the probe.

In June, Chinese state media quoted a senior epidemiologist calling for the United States to be investigated as the possible origin of the coronavirus.

“All bio-weapons related subjects that the country has should be subject to scrutiny,” said Zeng Guang.

- Advertisement -

COVID-19 has killed more than 4.8 million from estimated infections of over 236.2 million globally since it was reported in 2019.

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Help Desk

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Resources

Projects

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Pages

Stay Connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.