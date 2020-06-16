Eweluka appointed new NBET boss, as former MD, Amobi proceeds on leave leave

THE Nigerian Minister of Power, Sale Mamman has on Monday announced the appointment of Nnaemeka Eweluka as the Managing Director of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET).

His appointment was announced through a statement by the Special Adviser on Media & Communications to Mamman, Aaron Artimas.

Eweluka, prior to his appointment was the NBET General Counsel and Secretary.

Artimas noted that Eweluka’s appointment came after President Muhammadu Buhari had approved his nomination.

Eweluka was profiled by Artimas as a lawyer with experience in both private and public sector across academics and the power sector.

According to Artimas, Eweluka is an expert in privatisation and legal energy reforms.

The statement read that the immediate former managing director of NBET Marilyn Amobi is to handover to Eweluka with immediate effect.

Amobi was also directed to go on terminal leave after handing over to the new NBET boss.

Several controversies have characterised Amobi’s tenure as the NBET boss.

Minister of Power, Mamman had sacked her in January before she was eventually reinstated by President Buhari.

The House of Representatives is currently probing Amobi for alleged N90 billion fraud committed through abuse of office and flouting the Public Procurement Act (PPA).

The ICIR reported that a report by the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) indicted Amobi of N517 million contract splitting to waive approval from higher authorities.