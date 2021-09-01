Buhari sacks ministers of agriculture, power, reshuffles cabinet

Special Assistant the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu said that the decision was disclosed to cabinet members by Buhari during the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday.

He said the sack was part of Buhari’s step to “identify and strengthen weak areas, close gaps, build cohesion and synergy in governance, manage the economy and improve the delivery of public good to Nigerians.”

The President also redeployed the Minister of Environment Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar to assume the office as the Minister of Agriculture & Rural Development while Minister of State for Works & Housing Abubakar D. Aliyu would assume office as the Minister of Power.

“As we are all aware, change is the only factor that is constant in every human endeavour and as this administration approaches its critical phase in the second term, I have found it essential to reinvigorate this cabinet in a manner that will deepen its capacity to consolidate legacy achievements,” Buhari said.

The president also said that substantive nominations would be made to fill the consequential vacancies in accordance with the requirements of the constitution.

“I have personally met with the departing members to thank them for their contributions to discussions in cabinet and the invaluable services rendered to the nation.

Today, effectively marks their last participation in the Federal Executive Council deliberations and I wish them the best in all future endeavours,” he added.

