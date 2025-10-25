Ex-Ejigbo council chairman petitioned over abuse of office

A CIVIC group under the umbrella of Concerned Citizens of Ejigbo has petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against the immediate past chairman of the Ejigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos State, Monsuru Oloyede Bello, over alleged corruption, financial mismanagement, and abuse of public office.

The ICIR obtained a copy of the petition, dated August 28, 2025, and signed by Folabo Clark on behalf of the group. It was received and acknowledged by the ICPC on August 29, 2025.

The group urged the Commission to launch a thorough investigation into the administration of Bello, who served two consecutive terms as council chairman between 2017 and 2025.

According to the petition, Bello allegedly violated several sections of the Lagos State Local Government Administration guidelines, particularly regarding financial accountability and transparency in project execution. The group accused him of diverting public funds, inflating contract sums, and awarding contracts without following due process.

Alleged financial misconduct

In the petition seen by The ICIR, the group listed multiple projects executed during Bello’s administration, which they claim were marred by irregularities. Among the projects cited were:

The petitioners also alleged that several of these projects were either abandoned, inflated, or poorly executed despite being fully paid for. They claimed that some contracts were awarded to companies linked to close associates of the former chairman, raising concerns of conflict of interest.

Failure to comply with local government laws

Beyond financial irregularities, the group accused Bello of disregarding local government laws that mandate regular accountability to residents. They alleged that he failed to present monthly financial statements to the public as required by the Ejigbo LCDA byelaws.

The petition also noted that the Funds Management Committee — responsible for vetting and approving council expenditures — was never constituted during most of Bello’s second term, allowing him to take unilateral financial decisions.

Admission of irregularities

The group further claimed that Bello had, on several occasions, admitted to irregularities in the management of council funds during public discussions and community engagements. They accused him of suppressing dissent within the council by refusing to appoint a substantive Supervisor for Works during his second tenure — a key role responsible for monitoring infrastructure projects.

Bello denies allegations

When contacted by The ICIR, Bello denied all allegations, describing them as “false and misleading.”

According to him, he has not seen the petition and the ICPC have not contacted him.

“All they have submitted, as you have read out, is not what actually happened at the council. I will wait for the ICPC’s invitation before making any formal statement,” he said.

Bello insisted that all contracts awarded during his tenure followed due process and were approved by relevant state authorities.

We will look into it – ICPC Spokesperson

The ICPC did not confirm receipt of the petition. The Commission’s spokesperson, Demola Bakare, told The ICIR that he had not seen a copy of the petition but promised to look into it and forward to the appropriate department for preliminary review.

” I am not aware. But you have my WhatsApp number. Forward the petition to me. Let me make inquiries. I will forward it to the chairman,” Bakare stated.

Although the Commission did not disclose whether an investigation had formally begun, sources within the ICPC familiar with its procedures said the matter would first undergo a screening process to determine jurisdiction and validity before a full probe is launched.