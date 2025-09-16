Excitement builds as UEFA Champions League returns

FOOTBALL fans are eager to see action as UEFA Champions League returns on Tuesday, September 16, promising drama and spectacle as usual.

Europe’s top club competition ushers in its new expanded league phase. With 36 teams battling for continental supremacy, every match is significant, and both newcomers and regulars must prove their mettle.

Starting from Tuesday, attention will be on 18 fixtures stretching from the Basque Country to Manchester, offering heavyweight duels, historic rematches, and fresh storylines.

The opening matchday is no ordinary opener, as it brings back memories of past finals and debuts for newcomers.

Among the standout ties this week is Juventus against Borussia Dortmund, a revival of the 1997 final that Dortmund won.

Ajax against Inter Milan reminds fans of the 1972 decider, while Bayern Munich against Chelsea rekindles memories of Chelsea’s dramatic triumph in the 2012 final in Munich.

Meanwhile, giant Real Madrid are chasing another Champions League glory while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland is on the search for his 50th goal in the competition.

The expanded format also introduces new challengers. Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise, Cyprus’ Pafos, Norway’s Bodo Glimt and Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty are making their group stage debuts, eager to write themselves into Champions League history.

For the big boys in the lucrative tournament, the mission is clear: win the competition.

Clubs like Bayern, Liverpool, and Real Madrid have made a habit of stamping their dominance on opening nights, while newcomers enter with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Meanwhile, clubs with long European struggles, such as Marseille, Sporting CP, and Galatasaray, see this season as an opportunity to rewrite their story.

In Manchester, prolific midfielder Kevin De Bruyne makes a return, this time playing for Napoli against his former club, while Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid looks to extend his record of scoring on matchday one in consecutive seasons.

African pride, Mohamed Salah, another consistent performer, will be hoping to continue his group stage scoring streak when Liverpool hosts Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

The global love for the Champions League remains unmatched. UEFA says this season’s edition will reach more than 200 territories, with record viewership expected.

In Nigeria, where the competition enjoys a massive following, viewing centres usually record heavy turnout, while online platforms keep buzzing with predictions and comments.

For many football fans, the Champions League is not just football; it is a ritual and embedded passion.

In other fixtures, Arsenal travel to Spain to face Athletic Bilbao, unbeaten in their last eight opening day matches, while Tottenham host Villarreal in London in a clash of familiar faces.

Benfica, one of the most experienced clubs in European football, will lock horns with Qarabag of Azerbaijan.

Elsewhere, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) faces Atalanta in what promises to be a goal-filled affair, while Newcastle hosts Barcelona in a nostalgic clash that goes back to their famous 3-2 win in 1997.

In Germany, Bayer Leverkusen travel to Copenhagen, while Frankfurt welcome Galatasaray in a battle of clubs desperate to make their mark.

As the tournament kicks off today, the Champions League’s anthem will once again ring through stadiums across Europe, setting the stage for nine months of high drama.

From Madrid to Munich and Lisbon to Lagos, the world is ready for football’s biggest theatre to begin.