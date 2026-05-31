Police arrest hundreds of PSG fans after Champions League celebrations turn violent

MORE than 400 people have been arrested across France after celebrations over Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League triumph over Arsenal descended into violence, leaving several police officers injured and causing widespread property damage.

According to the BBC, French authorities said on Sunday that 416 people were apprehended nationwide, including 280 in Paris. Seven police officers were injured during the disturbances, while several vehicles, businesses and public facilities were damaged.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez condemned the violence, describing the scenes as absolutely unacceptable.

It was reported that thousands of PSG supporters flooded the streets after the club retained the Champions League title, with large crowds gathering along the Champs-Élysées and around the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris.

While many fans celebrated peacefully, pockets of unrest erupted as some supporters clashed with police, set off fireworks and flares, and vandalised public and private property.

Police deployed tear gas in parts of central Paris to disperse crowds after some revelers confronted security forces and damaged property.

Videos circulating on social media showed burning vehicles, damaged shopfronts and fireworks lighting up the night sky during the celebrations.

The incidents revived memories of previous PSG celebrations that were overshadowed by violence, including last year’s festivities, during which two people reportedly lost their lives, among them a 17-year-old boy.

The ICIR reported that Arsenal dream of winning a first-ever UEFA Champions League title suffered a setback after PSG fought back to level the 2025/26 final at 1-1 in a pulsating contest at the Puskás Aréna on Saturday.

Defending champions PSG retained the UEFA Champions League title after defeating Arsenal on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw after extra time.

The highly anticipated showdown between two of Europe’s most formidable sides delivered tension, quality, and late drama as both teams battled for continental supremacy in front of a packed crowd.

Despite the disturbances, PSG’s victory celebrations were scheduled to continue on Sunday, with players expected to parade through Paris near the Eiffel Tower before attending a reception hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.