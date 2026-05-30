PSG defeat Arsenal on penalties to retain Champions League title

ARSENAL’S dream of winning a first-ever UEFA Champions League title suffered a setback after Paris Saint-Germain fought back to level the 2025/26 final at 1-1 in a pulsating contest at the Puskás Aréna on Saturday.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Champions League title after defeating Arsenal on penalties following a dramatic 1-1 draw after extra time.

The highly anticipated showdown between two of Europe’s most formidable sides delivered tension, quality, and late drama as both teams battled for continental supremacy in front of a packed crowd.

The final, which kicked off at 5:00 p.m. West African Time (WAT) and 6:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET), brought together Premier League champions Arsenal and defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain in one of the most anticipated clashes in recent Champions League history.

Arsenal made the perfect start when Kai Havertz produced a moment of brilliance in the sixth minute to silence the Parisian supporters.

The move began with a ricochet involving Leandro Trossard near the halfway line, allowing Havertz to race clear toward goal. With a defender chasing and PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov rushing out to narrow the angle, the German forward unleashed a powerful strike from a tight position that flew into the roof of the net.

The goal gave Mikel Arteta’s side a dream start and handed Arsenal an early 1-0 advantage in their quest for a maiden Champions League crown.

Havertz’s strike was historic in its own right, making him only the third player to score in Champions League finals for two different clubs, having previously netted the winner for Chelsea in the 2021 final against Manchester City.

PSG, however, gradually asserted their dominance in possession, with Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue probing for an opening against Arsenal’s resolute defence marshalled by Gabriel and William Saliba.

The French champions eventually found their breakthrough in the second half after Kvaratskhelia was brought down in the penalty area by Arsenal defender Cristhian Mosquera.

Dembele stepped up and calmly converted the resulting spot-kick, sending goalkeeper David Raya the wrong way and restoring parity at 1-1. The goal was Dembele’s eighth of the Champions League campaign and reignited PSG’s hopes of retaining the European crown.

Before kick-off, Arsenal received a boost with Jurrien Timber’s return to the matchday squad after recovering from a groin injury, although Arteta opted to start Mosquera at right-back. PSG, meanwhile, fielded their strongest available line-up, including Dembele, Kvaratskhelia and captain Marquinhos.

The final had been billed as a contest between Arsenal’s formidable defence and PSG’s devastating attack. Arsenal entered the showpiece unbeaten in the competition and having conceded only six goals throughout the campaign, while PSG arrived as the tournament’s highest-scoring side with 44 goals.

Both teams pushed for a winner in normal time and extra time, but neither side was able to find a decisive goal as the match remained balanced throughout.

The final was eventually decided by penalties, where PSG converted four and Arsenal missed two.

The victory marks PSG’s continued dominance in European football, adding another Champions League trophy to their recent success as they extend their hold on the competition.

Nanji Nandang VENLEY Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues. She has documented sexual war crimes in armed conflict, sex for grades in Nigerian Universities, harmful traditional practices and human trafficking.