Arsenal advance to UCL Semis after crashing out Real Madrid at Bernabéu

ARSENAL have advanced to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009, following a 2–1 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night.

The win secured a 5–1 aggregate triumph for the Gunners, who had previously won the first leg 3–0 at the Emirates Stadium.​

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the 65th minute after a well-worked team move, calmly finishing past Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid responded swiftly, with Vinícius Júnior capitalising on a defensive error by Williams Saliba to level the score just two minutes later.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Gabriel Martinelli secured the win for the Gunners in 93rd minutes with a fine placing.

Despite Madrid’s attempts to mount a comeback, Arsenal’s defensive setup came through, with Goalkeeper David Raya delivering key saves, while centre-backs William Saliba and Timber effectively neutralised the threat posed by Madrid’s frontline, including Vinicius.

During the game, Kylian Mbappe had little impact and was substituted after seemingly picking up an injury before full-time.

The result means Arsenal will face Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals, after the French club edged past Aston Villa in their quarter-final tie.