Arsenal name unchanged XI for crucial Real Madrid clash at Bernabeu

MIKEL Arteta has kept faith with the same starting lineup that delivered a stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg, as Arsenal prepare for tonight’s high-stakes Champions League quarter-final return leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

The Arsenal boss has rewarded the players who featured in the first-leg triumph at the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners look to complete the job in Spain and secure a spot in the semi-finals, where Paris Saint-Germain await.

As a result, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino, and Myles Lewis-Skelly all return to the starting XI after being rested during the 1-1 Premier League draw against Brentford on Saturday.

Ben White, who missed that game due to a knock, is back in the matchday squad and named among the substitutes. However, midfielder Jorginho drops out through injury. Promising youngster Michal Rosiak is included on the first-team bench for the first time in his career.

Kickoff at the Santiago Bernabéu is set for 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time, with fans around the world anticipating a thrilling European night under the lights.

Starting Line-ups:

Arsenal:

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Merino.

Subs: Neto, Setford, Tierney, White, Zinchenko, Rosiak, Henry-Francis, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Sterling, Nwaneri.

Real Madrid:

Courtois, Vazquez, Ascencio, Rudiger, Alaba, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Mbappé.

Subs: Gonzalez, Mestre, F. Garcia, Vallejo, Modric, Ceballos, Guler, Diaz, Endrick.