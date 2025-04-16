back to top

Arsenal name unchanged XI for crucial Real Madrid clash at Bernabeu

Sports
Arsenal team picture via Arsenal.com.
Editorial
MIKEL Arteta has kept faith with the same starting lineup that delivered a stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg, as Arsenal prepare for tonight’s high-stakes Champions League quarter-final return leg at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.

The Arsenal boss has rewarded the players who featured in the first-leg triumph at the Emirates Stadium, as the Gunners look to complete the job in Spain and secure a spot in the semi-finals, where Paris Saint-Germain await.

As a result, Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber, Mikel Merino, and Myles Lewis-Skelly all return to the starting XI after being rested during the 1-1 Premier League draw against Brentford on Saturday.

Ben White, who missed that game due to a knock, is back in the matchday squad and named among the substitutes. However, midfielder Jorginho drops out through injury. Promising youngster Michal Rosiak is included on the first-team bench for the first time in his career.

Kickoff at the Santiago Bernabéu is set for 8:00 p.m. Nigerian time, with fans around the world anticipating a thrilling European night under the lights.


     

     

    Starting Line-ups:

    Arsenal:

    Raya, Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Saka, Martinelli, Merino.

    Subs: Neto, Setford, Tierney, White, Zinchenko, Rosiak, Henry-Francis, Trossard, Butler-Oyedeji, Gower, Sterling, Nwaneri.

    Real Madrid:

    Courtois, Vazquez, Ascencio, Rudiger, Alaba, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr, Mbappé.

    Subs: Gonzalez, Mestre, F. Garcia, Vallejo, Modric, Ceballos, Guler, Diaz, Endrick.

