21.1 C
Abuja
HomeConflict and Security
Conflict and Security

Experts proffer solutions to insecurity in Nigeria

Mustapha USMAN  and  Beloved JOHN
Mustapha USMAN  and  Beloved JOHN
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after the meeting

Related

SECURITY experts who participated in a Twitter Space organised by The ICIR on Tuesday, June 27, have proffered solutions to the high level of insecurity in Nigeria.

They also charged President Bola Tinubu’s government to urgently tackle security challenges, including terrorism, banditry, communal and pastoral clashes, across the country.

The Twitter Space was themed ‘Insecurity: Setting Agenda for Tinubu’s Government’.

Government should address root causes of insecurity 

One of the experts, a Researcher at the Institute for Security Studies, Malik Samuel, advised the Tinubu administration to address the root causes of insecurity.

“The President should address root causes of insecurity. He should look at insecurity not just as a threat to national security but also as a threat to the people.

“He should focus on the safety and the welfare of the people. Instead of focusing on military force, address the issues driving the violence. Address the issue of governance and corruption.

“No group in Nigeria possess the capacity to take on the state. It is really about dealing with the drivers first.”

Corruption in the defence sector should be tackled

Malik also urged the government to deal with corruption in the defence sector.

“A good way to start is to deal with corruption in the defence sector,” he said, adding that there is a correlation between corruption and insecurity.

Learn from previous administrations

The security expert further advised the President to learn from how previous administrations handled insecurity and toe a different part. “He is on the right path with his recent appointments, but the strategies that will be adopted are more important. The President must also demonstrate good leadership,” he said.

Weaken terrorists

The security expert spoke of the need for government to weaken the terrorists operating in the country. 

According to him, the government should look at cutting the source of their income and supplies from outside the country.

“Terrorist groups like ISWAP should be driven out of their comfort zone. We all know where these guys are located. We know that they are on Lake Chad Island. What is stopping the government from uprooting them from these places? Take them out of their comfort zone, and ISWAP will struggle financially. While at this, the government should ensure that the livelihood of civilians is not affected to avoid pushing the people back to the extremists.”

Government should listen to the people

Also speaking at the Twitter Space, a Senior Security Analyst at SBM Intelligence, Confidence MacHarry, advised the government to listen to the people.

“These (security) issues are issues that can be avoided if the government listens to the people. As we see in the Gombe State case, the government often doesn’t listen and would instead do what is on its mind. Eventually, they escalate the conflict, which is blown out of proportion. The government needs to learn to listen to the people.”

President, governors should be impartial 

The security expert added: “Anyone controlling the security agencies is to be seen as impartial. That partiality and affinity towards one particular ethnic group seem to offset the balance of power. For example, in Akwa Ibom, the governor Emmanuel Udom, he was accused of trying to illegally alter the state boundary to favour his LGA over a rival LGA. This is one of the issues in response to increased conflict.

“The key reason there seems to be a massive decline in state capacity is the absence of institutional trust. Nigeria naturally is a low-trust environment, and the trust in government capacity is diminishing.”

Government should address injustice

MacHarry further advised that government at all levels should address injustice.

“Justice has to be seen to be done. And this is the problem Nigeria’s political elite do not grasp. You should not only be saying you’re going to bring justice to the victim’s family, you have to demonstrate; people have to see that you are doing justice. If a court order says this property belongs to this ethnic group, it should be effected in the country’s gazette. If the other group try to make trouble, the government must deploy state capacity to crush that problem.”

According to him, the ban on sit-at-home in the South-East won’t work if the government fails to address the root cause of the conflict, stressing that the government must put in the work to make sure there is no sit-at-home instead of making a declaration.

“The high rate of employment in the region has influenced the increase in violent non-state actors. The government should address unemployment and provide many other basic amenities absent in the region before announcing an end to sit-at-home.”

Tinubu should avoid starting a new war

He warned that Tinubu shouldn’t start a new war like the previous administration did.

To avoid escalating insecurity, MacHarry advised that the Army should not be deployed to quell crises that require the attention of the Police.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send
    [_post_title]

    He also suggested that political issues should be addressed politically, rather than with military force.

    “In the US, there is a lot of talk about scorecards, and a President is rated much more highly if he doesn’t start a new war in Africa or the Middle East.

    “This government has to stop this bad streak of new Federal Governments starting new wars. What the Tinubu government should be doing is solving political issues politically. The police should address issues that need the police.

    “It should only use the military in situations where it is absolutely certain that the police cannot carry out peacekeeping operations.”

    Mustapha USMAN

    Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: [email protected] He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

    Beloved JOHN

    Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

    You can reach her via: [email protected]

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Diaspora News

    Tinubu returns to Nigeria after overseas trips

    PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu returned to Nigeria Tuesday evening after attending the New Global Financial...
    Election Update

    Sierra Leone: Bio declared winner of presidential election

    IN a tightly contested race, Sierra Leone's incumbent President Julius Maada Bio has been...
    News

    Boat mishap: Operators, officials face sanctions over death of medical students

    FOLLOWING the boat mishap that claimed the lives of three medical students in Calabar,...
    Education

    NUC approves new varsity for Kogi 

    THE National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved a new university for Kogi State. The university...
    Featured News

    Reactions trail renaming of airports after Buhari, Awolowo, others

    THE renaming of 15 airports in Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu has generated diverse...

    Most Read

    Aborted strike: 7 key agreements FG sealed with labour

    Fact-checked: A look at some of Buhari’s claims during his 8 years as president

    List of microfinance banks, others whose licences CBN revoked

    10th NASS: APC picks Akpabio, Tajudeen as Senate President, Speaker

    Behold governors elected in Nigeria’s gubernatorial elections

    A look at bills Buhari signed into law within eight years

    Tribunal merges Obi, Atiku, APM’s petitions against Tinubu

    Yahaya Bello: EFCC moves to halt execution of ruling on 14 properties, N400m

    Fuel subsidy is gone, says Tinubu

    Tinubu, 28 governors-elect set for inauguration today

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Tinubu returns to Nigeria after overseas trips

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.