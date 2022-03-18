FAAN announces sack of unidentified officials involved in extortion of 14-year-old girl

— 1 min read

THE Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced the sack of unidentified officials who extorted the sum of N8,000 from a 14-year-old girl at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The two officers, whose identities were not revealed, were also barred from working at any Nigerian airport, according to FAAN.

A statement signed by Faithful Hope-Ivbaze, acting general manager corporate affairs, FAAN, explained that the mother of a 14-year-old girl travelling on Lufthansa Airline had alleged that two officials of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) extorted the sum of N8,000 from her daughter.

Friday, March 18, 2022 Press Release RE: ALLEGATION OF EXTORTION OF PASSENGER AT MMA pic.twitter.com/y76TM4hydq — Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (@FAAN_Official) March 18, 2022

Hope-Ivbaze disclosed that the allegation was found to be accurate upon investigation, as the officers involved were identified with the help of footage on FAAN’s CCTV facility and cooperation from the Nigerian Immigration Service.

“Consequently, the officers were made to refund the exact amount collected from the passenger.

“Their On Duty Cards were also withdrawn permanently, and they have been banned from working in any Nigerian airport to serve as a deterrent to others,” she said.

The FAAN spokesperson commended the mother of the child, who, according to her, has confirmed receipt of the money, for deeming it fit to escalate the case and assisting tremendously in the course of the investigation.

“Also, we would like to express our appreciation to the Comptroller of Immigration (MMA) and her team for her cooperation and support in addressing this issue.

“The Authority will continue to identify and sanction any airport official (including FAAN officials) found to be extorting passengers or perpetuating any act of illegality at our airports,” she added.