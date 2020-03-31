Fact Check: Is Governor El-Rufai out of COVID-19 self-isolation as claimed in a video? No

A video purported to claim that the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has gone out of the Coronavirus isolation and is enforcing restriction of movement imposed by the state government is wrong and NOT TRUE.

El-Rufai last Saturday tested positive for coronavirus and had since gone into self-isolation in compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines.

The purported video which was earlier shared by one Mark Amaza on his verified Twitter handle has been deleted after an aide of the Governor reacted to it.

His tweet reads “Covid-19 positive El-rufai defies isolation, patrols Kaduna to enforce lockdown kaftan post.com/covid-19-posit…|This doesn’t make sense to me. He’s positive & should be in isolation. Why is he putting the ppl at risk? He can’t delegate the enforcement of the lockdown?” The article was published on a website called Kaftan Post.

Responding to a text message sent by The ICIR, Muyiwa Adekeye, Special Adviser to the Governor on media and communication confirmed to The ICIR that the Governor is still in self-isolation and he is not personally monitoring the curfew imposed by the state government or enforcing restriction of movement.

“The Governor is in isolation,” he stated in his response.

The Kaduna state government has also debunked the claim in a tweet response.

It was stated that the video showing him enforcing the restriction of movement was shot on Friday, March 27.

https://twitter.com/GovKaduna/status/1244955299955556353