Fact-finding mission: NSA holds security talks with US lawmakers in Abuja

THE National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has met with a United States congressional delegation in Abuja on Sunday, December 7, as part of ongoing security talks between both countries.

In a post on X, Ribadu said the visit builds on earlier meetings held in Washington, D.C., where they discussed shared security priorities and areas of cooperation.

“This morning, I received a US Congressional delegation on a fact-finding mission to Nigeria, following our earlier engagements in Washington, DC, on shared security priorities,” he wrote.

“The delegation included Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart, Rep. Norma Torres, Rep.Scott Franklin, Rep.Juan Ciscomani, and Rep.Riley M. Moore.”

He added that the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, was present at the meeting, which he said underscored the importance both nations attach to the partnership.

Ribadu stated that the talks focused on counter-terrorism efforts, regional stability, and opportunities to deepen the strategic security relationship between Nigeria and the US.

“I’m optimistic this engagement will deepen trust, collaboration, and shared commitment to peace and security,” he said.

The meeting occurred amid rising diplomatic friction after US President Donald Trump reinstated Nigeria on the list of Countries of Particular Concern over alleged violations of religious freedom, accompanied by warnings of possible US military action.

The Federal Government has repeatedly dismissed claims of systemic persecution of Christians, stressing that insecurity affects people of all religious backgrounds.

As international scrutiny grows, the government has continued engaging global partners for diplomatic and security support. Ribadu met with US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth at the Pentagon on November 20 to discuss coordinated approaches to Nigeria’s security problems.

A week later, on November 27, President Bola Tinubu approved the formation of the Nigerian contingent of the US–Nigeria Joint Working Group, a move aimed at strengthening cooperation on security. The group’s creation stemmed from agreements reached during a recent high-level visit to Washington, D.C., led by the National Security Adviser.