Alleged Christian genocide: FG, US agree on new cooperation framework – Presidency

THE Federal Government has said recent meetings between a high-level Nigerian delegation and senior United States officials resulted in improved security ties and new commitments aimed at protecting civilians and tackling violent extremism across Nigeria.

The delegation, led by National Security Adviser (NSA) Nuhu Ribadu, held engagements last week with officials from the US Congress, the White House Faith Office, the State Department, the National Security Council, and the Department of Defense in Washington, DC.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, November 24, the Nigerian delegation used the meetings to refute allegations of genocide in Nigeria.

It reiterated that violent attacks affected communities across religious and ethnic lines and warned that misrepresenting the situation could heighten division and obscure realities on the ground.

Onanuga noted that following the discussions, the US government reaffirmed its readiness to deepen security cooperation with Nigeria.

This, according to the statement, includes enhanced intelligence sharing, and faster processing of defence equipment requests to boost operations against terrorist and extremist groups.

It noted that the US government also expressed willingness to provide complementary humanitarian support to vulnerable populations in the Middle Belt and technical assistance to improve Nigeria’s early-warning and conflict-prevention systems.

According to the statement, both countries agreed to begin implementing a non-binding cooperation framework immediately and set up a Joint Working Group to coordinate actions in the agreed areas.

“In return, the Nigerian delegation reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening civilian protection measures.

“The discussions provided ample opportunity to correct misconceptions about Nigeria, forged a constructive, solution-driven partnership with the United States, reinforced mutual trust, and advanced a coordinated approach to protecting vulnerable communities, especially in the Middle Belt,” the statement added.

The ICIR reports that Ribadu, last week, led a high-powered delegation to the US following renewed allegations of Christian genocide claims that gained traction in the last few weeks.

The situation escalated earlier this month when Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern and tasked a group of US lawmakers, including Congressman Riley Moore, to investigate alleged religious persecution in Nigeria.

Trump threatened that he was considering military intervention in Nigeria if nothing was done to stop the killings.

Despite the Nigerian government’s efforts to dismiss the claims, the US pressed ahead, culminating in a development on Tuesday, November 18, when American rapper Nicki Minaj was invited to testify at the United Nations against Nigeria in an event co-hosted by the US Mission to the UN.

Similarly, the Nigerian delegation on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with Congressman Moore, who reportedly released a statement describing the engagement as “frank, honest, and productive.”

Moore said the Nigerian officials shared extensive information on counterterrorism efforts, security assistance, and protection of vulnerable communities.