FACTCHECK: Vacancy advert circulating online for Umaru Musa Yar’adua University is FALSE

A post circulated on WhatsApp claiming that Umaru Musa Yar’adua University was recruiting to fill various vacant positions.

The post retrieved on February 28, 2021, said management of the institution, on behalf of the governing council, was requesting applications from suitable candidates for various positions.

The post was also published on deroundtable.com blog.

The post read: “Vacancy at Umaru Musa Yar’adua University. The Management of Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina on behalf of the Governing Council, is hereby soliciting for applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position below…”

The Claim

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University is recruiting to fill various vacant positions.

The Findings

Findings by the FactCheckHub show that the claim is FALSE.

The FactCheckHub’s check shows that the university has already debunked the vacancies on its official website.

The university stated that the purported academic and non-academic vacancies were false, urging the general public to ignore. The post read:

“This is to inform the general public that the purported Academic & Non-Academic vacancies emanating from the University is untrue. By this all are kindly advised to ignore. The Management does not declare nor approve such adverts. All are therefore kindly advised to ignore. Signed Management.”

Similarly, Abdulhamid Danjuma, the school spokesperson, debunked the claim.

“It is untrue,” Danjuma said in a telephone conversation with the FactCheckHub.

The Verdict

The claim circulating online that Umaru Musa Yar’adua University is recruiting to fill various vacant positions is FALSE. The university has debunked it.