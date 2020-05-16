FAKE NEWS: FG denies statemtent on resumption of flights in Nigeria

THE Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged the general public to disregard a statement that says guideline has been released for the resumption of flights in Nigeria.

The agency called on the public to disregard the “fake” guideline in a press statement issued by the FAAN General manager on Corporate Affairs, Henrietta Yakubu.

A statement on the guideline was signed by one Tayo Olu on May 16th that a post COVID-19 guideline has been released for air travellers through FAAN.

FAAN urged the general public most especially air travellers to disregard such information.

The agency said although the government is working on a guideline for the resumption of air travels, it is still a work in progress and the statement should be ignored.

“We want to state emphatically that although FAAN is carefully and seriously working on a guideline, the release did not emanate from us as it is still a work in progress,” the agency declared

The statement noted that when the guideline is ready, the FAAN would communicate to the public through official channels.