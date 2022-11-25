27.1 C
Abuja

Falsehood won’t save APC from losing in 2023 – Makinde

Raji Olatunji
Seyi Makinde
File: Seyi Makinde.
OYO State governor Seyi Makinde has said falsehood will not save the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state from losing the 2023 general elections.

Makinde also warned the APC to stop spreading what he described as falsehood against his administration.

Makinde, who is a governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the warning on Thursday, November 24, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa.

The statement reacted to recent allegations levelled against the PDP government in the state.

Makinde said the claim by the APC that he approved N578 million to rehabilitate a magistrate court and police station was false.

He further explained that the State Executive Council approved a contract for the construction of a magistrate and police station at the new site of the Agodi Correctional Service in Ibadan

“Again, the APC lied that the governor approved the sum of N578 million to rehabilitate a Magistrate Court and Police Station. This is another falsehood.

“What the State Executive Council approved at its meeting on Tuesday was a contract for the construction of a Magistrate Court and a Police Station at the new site of the Agodi Correctional Service, which is being relocated to the Olomi area in Ibadan,” he said.

