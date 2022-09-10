22.9 C
Abuja

PDP cannot restructure Nigeria if it can’t restructure itself – Makinde

Politics and GovernancePolitical Parties
Vincent Ufuoma
Seyi Makinde/PC: Guardian Nigeria
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has said it would be impossible for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to restructure Nigeria if it could not restructure itself.

Makinde stated this today in Abia State where he commissioned two road projects.

“We are saying that if the PDP has promised to restructure Nigeria and we can’t restructure the party, then we are not ready to restructure Nigeria”, he said.

The governor, reacting to news reports that he was appointed the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum following the resignation of the Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, from the position, said he was not aware of the appointment.

Although Tambuwal has since denied the reports of his resignation, Makinde stressed that he was not informed by the party’s national leadership and that he got to know about it through the social media.

He queried his purported appointment, saying that he was not even the right person to take the reins of leadership of the PDP body of governors should the chairman resign.

According to him, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was the deputy chairman of the forum, was the right person to take over from Tambuwal and not him.

- Advertisement -

“Even if they give it to me, I will not accept it because there must be an order. Ikpeazu is the deputy chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

“If the chairman resigns, the deputy chairman will take over the position. This is how to have an order in the process,” he said.

The governor also pointed out that occupying the chairmanship position of the forum was “not what we are fighting for.”

Makinde is one of the governors in the camp of the Rivers State governor, Nyesome Wike, calling for balancing party positions between the northern and southern parts of the country as stipulated in the PDP constitution.

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom; Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Governor Ikpeazu are also members of the Wike camp.

The Wike camp has vowed never to lose its guard until the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, resigned from his position for a southerner to take over.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

IPOB locks down South-East on Tuesday over Buhari’s visit, Kanu’s trial

THE Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared that next Monday's sit-at-home in the...
National News

Lingering strike: FG drags ASUU to Industrial Court

THE Federal Government has reportedly dragged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to...
World News

King Charles III officially proclaimed British’s new monarch

KING Charles III has been officially proclaimed by the Accession Council as Britain's new...
News

NCPWD, Amnesty International to protect rights of PWDs

THE National Commission for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) and a human rights organisation, Amnesty...
News

‘Japa’: Would you leave Nigeria if given the opportunity?

"Japa" a Yoruba expression which means "to flee" is now widely used among Nigerians...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleIPOB locks down South-East on Tuesday over Buhari’s visit, Kanu’s trial

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.