27.5 C
Abuja

Makinde, Adediran emerge PDP’s guber candidates in Oyo, Lagos

Politics and Governance
Vincent Ufuoma
PDP will elect new national officers at the convention
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has emerged winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde polled a total of 1,040 delegates votes to defeat his rival, Hazeem Gbolarunmi, who had two votes.

The primary was held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The Returning Officer, Ben Obi, said Makinde emerged winner having polled the highest number of valid votes.

A total of six votes were annulled out of the total votes cast of 1,048.

In Lagos, the Convener of Lagos4Lagos, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, was declared the winner of the party’s governorship primary.

He polled 679 votes to defeated Dakova Kolawole, who had 20 votes from the total votes of 709.

- Advertisement -

10 votes were declared void.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, who announced the results, said Adediran was the winner having polled the highest number of votes in the contest.

In his speech, Adediran promised to unite members of the PDP in the state.

Four aspirants  –  Adedeji Doherty, Rhodes Gbadebo, Ade Dosunmu and Otunba Jimi Karmal  –  had withdrawn from the race to support Adediran before the commencement of voting.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

Insecurity: Soludo declares curfew in Anambra, bans okada, keke in eight LGAs

GOVERNOR of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo has declared a curfew in the state. Soludo also...
Business and Economy

‘African economy needs annual GDP of 7% for 40 years to grow’

Africa needs to achieve an annual gross domestic product (GDP) growth of seven per...
Elections

2023: Peter Obi dumps PDP, silent on next move

PETER Obi, a presidential aspirant and former governor of Anambra State, has dumped the...
News

CBN debunks reports of Emefiele’s alleged sack

THE head, corporate communications, at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Osita Nwanisobi, has...
Business and Economy

AIB releases reports on Max Air incident, two others

THE Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), has released three final reports on serious incidents...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleInsecurity: Soludo declares curfew in Anambra, bans okada, keke in eight LGAs

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.