Makinde, Adediran emerge PDP’s guber candidates in Oyo, Lagos

OYO State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has emerged winner of the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Makinde polled a total of 1,040 delegates votes to defeat his rival, Hazeem Gbolarunmi, who had two votes.

The primary was held at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan, on Wednesday.

The Returning Officer, Ben Obi, said Makinde emerged winner having polled the highest number of valid votes.

A total of six votes were annulled out of the total votes cast of 1,048.

In Lagos, the Convener of Lagos4Lagos, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, was declared the winner of the party’s governorship primary.

He polled 679 votes to defeated Dakova Kolawole, who had 20 votes from the total votes of 709.

10 votes were declared void.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Emmanuel Ogidi, who announced the results, said Adediran was the winner having polled the highest number of votes in the contest.

In his speech, Adediran promised to unite members of the PDP in the state.

Four aspirants – Adedeji Doherty, Rhodes Gbadebo, Ade Dosunmu and Otunba Jimi Karmal – had withdrawn from the race to support Adediran before the commencement of voting.