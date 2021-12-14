Fani-Kayode in court over fake medical report

— 1 min read

NIGERIA’S former Aviation Minister Femi Fani-Kayode has been dragged to court over an alleged fake medical report.

The controversial embattled chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) was arraigned before the Lagos State Special Offences Court by the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Tuesday.

The ICIR understands that the said medical report was issued by one Ogieva Oziegbe to Fani-Kayode, who is standing trial bordering on corruption and money laundering.

The case was ongoing as at the time of filling this report.