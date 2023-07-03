Fans react as Wizkid, Tems perform at 2023 Essence Festival

NIGERIAN superstars Wizkid and Tems delivered a sizzling performance of their award winning song, ‘Essence’ at the 2023 edition of the Essence festival on Sunday, July 2.

Ever since it made its debut in 2020 as a featured track on Wizkid’s fourth studio album ‘Made In Lagos,’ the song has achieved remarkable global triumphs, including a spot in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

As fans witnessed the long-awaited reunion of Wizkid and Tems on stage after an absence of nearly two years, their excitement resonated across social media platforms, with fans expressing their elation for this special performance.

I enjoyed Wizkid and Tems, I wanna attend an Afro beats concert. #essencefest- @Fleurdeslim

Wiz and tems trending at number 7 in the US after they stole the festival to themselves, lol i won’t be surprised if this song keep on banging awards until 2030 cos it keeps hitting harder everyday 💜- @softman73135194

Greatest afrobeat song ever @Homiebishop

What’s Essencefest Without Performing ESSENCE(Song)🔥🔥🔥🧡🦅🙌- @Omoalhaji__

The event which started on Thursday, June 29 till Monday, July 3 was held at New Orleans, Louisiana and is seen as one of the U.S.’s biggest and most acclaimed annual festivals.

Each year, the Essence Festival takes place to commemorate and honor African-American culture and music. The event showcases an impressive roster of renowned artists from the realms of hip-hop, R&B, soul, funk and gospel.



In addition to the extraordinary musical performances, attendees can partake in enlightening panels, workshops, and engage with vendors specialising in beauty, health, wellness, entrepreneurship, and various other areas of interest.

The audience at the event was treated to captivating performances by a lineup of esteemed international artists. The likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Wayne, Remy Ma, Lauryn Hill, Janelle Monàe, Missy Elliott and many others graced the stage, delivering electrifying performances that left the crowd in awe.