Fayemi sets up committee on creation of LCDAs in Ekiti

KAYODE Fayemi, Ekiti State Governor, has set up a committee to look into the creation of Local Government Councils Development Areas(LCDAs) in the state.

Yinka Oyebode, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, revealed this in a statement on Monday.

He said the move is in a bid to bring government nearer to the people and ensure more rapid development in the rural areas in line with the Fayemi administration’s five-pillar development agenda.

The committee which has three months to complete its assignment is to Review the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on its relevance in view of current legal developments in Ekiti State.

The committee is also expected to consult extensively with the communities where LCDA secretariats were created by the Local Government Development Council Law, Ekiti State 2014 and make recommendations on their current economic viability and suitability with a view to ensuring uniformity, equity, fairness across the Local Government Areas.

Similarly, they are to recommend to the state government the practical steps for the creation of Local Council Development Areas out of the existing 16 Local Government Areas in Ekiti State.

Members of the committee are Segun Oluwole, Chairman; Shola Gbenga-Igotun, Secretary; Femi Akinola Victor Akinola, Sade Daramola, Joseph Olaito, Emily Fagesi, Remi Obaparusi.

Other members are Representative, Ministry of Justice, Representative of Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Representative of Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Representative of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ekiti State, Representative of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers.

Fayemi had in 2014 during his first tenure as governor of the state established 19 LCDAs. These were in addition to the existing 16LGAs recognized in the 1999 Constitution.

But Ayo Fayose, his successor and now predecessor scraped them off when he assumed office this same year.