24.1 C
Abuja

FCT council polls: Police to restrict movement on election day

News
Lukman ABOLADE
FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday
Advertisementspot_img

Related

1min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said there would be a restriction of movement on Saturday due to the scheduled council elections.

This was disclosed in a statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer Josephine Adeh on Thursday.

Adeh said the restriction, which will be between midnight of Friday to 4 p.m. on Saturday, would enable security agencies to conduct due diligence in ensuring a free and fair election.

“The restriction em-placed between the period of 12mid night – 4 pm of the said date was put in place to enable the Police in a concerted effort with other sister agencies to do due diligence in the discharge of their duties as ensuring a free and fair Election thereby totally paralyzing any form of threat emergence and creating a vote worthy atmosphere for voters and the electorates at large to perform their civic right and obligation,” she said.

However, Adeh noted that essential workers and students scheduled to write the West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination are exempted from the restriction.

She said the Commissioner of Police FCT Command Babaji Sunday urged residents to exercise their voting rights without the fear of harassment or molestation of any kind.

“He, however, noted that the restriction only bears an exception for essential workers and Students who were coincidentally scheduled to write a nationwide WAEC examination, stressing emphatically that parties found otherwise wanting will be made to face the wrath of the law,” the statement read.

- Advertisement -

Also, the FCT Police Command said it had created nine sector re-enforcement teams comprising the police and other sister agencies to cater to an emergency during the elections.

Adeh said the sectored reinforcement team is independent and should not be confused with the standard deployment of two unarmed police personnel at each polling unit across the state as required by standard best practices.

The FCT polls are scheduled to hold on Saturday across the Abaji, Abuja Municipal, Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali area councils.

Investigative Reporter at | Author Page

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img

Recent

News

FCT council polls: Police to restrict movement on election day

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said there would be a restriction of...
Business and Economy

‘Rise in oil prices to positively affect dollar rate’

THE Financial Services Leader and Chief Economist at PwC Nigeria Andrew Nevin says he foresees...
Featured News

Senate moves to amend Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA)

A BILL seeking to amend the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA) 2020 has...
Media Opportunities

Harvard Kennedy School offers Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship

Harvard University's Kennedy School of Government is accepting applications for its Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship...
News

CSOs urge Buhari to adopt new strategies in fight against corruption

NIGERIAN President Muhammadu Buhari had been urged to adopt new strategies in the fight...
Advertisement

Most Read

Swiss company, Litasco, allegedly sold contaminated oil to Nigeria

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

IELTS: UK Home Office reacts to Nigerians’ call to skip English proficiency test

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Nigerians react as NIMC portal suffers downtime

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Nigeria received $23.30 billion worth of investment pledges in 2021 – NIPC 

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article‘Rise in oil prices to positively affect dollar rate’

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.