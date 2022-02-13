36.5 C
Abuja

FCT election: PDP wins AMAC

News
Ijeoma OPARA
PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Christopher Zaka has been declared winner of the chairmanship election in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Zaka winner of the election with a total of 19,302 votes, defeating his closest rival Murtala Karshi of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with over 6,000 votes.

The PDP candidate won elections in ten out of the twelve wards in AMAC.

Results for five out of six area councils in the FCT have so far been announced by INEC.

PDP candidates emerged winners in AMAC, Kuje and Bwari while the APC won in Gwagwalada and Kwali.

Four hundred and seventy-three candidates from 14 political parties took part in the FCT area council elections on Saturday.

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

NCAA urges domestic airlines to fly foreign routes

