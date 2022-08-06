24.1 C
Abuja

Area council poll: AMAC Chairman to appeal tribunal ruling

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Abuja
FCT, Abuja city gate
Advertisement

Related

Kogi govt says efforts ongoing to rescue kidnapped children

I am still a strong supporter of Buhari, says released train abductee

FG can’t borrow N1.1 trillion yearly to meet ASUU’s demands – Minister

EFCC threatens to arrest dollar hoarders as naira hits new low

2023: Keyamo reacts to appointment as Tinubu’s campaign spokesperson

Advertisement
Advertisement

CHAIRMAN of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Christopher Zakka has said he will appeal the ruling of an election tribunal of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which nullified his victory in the area council elections.

The tribunal had in a ruling on Friday declared All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Usman Murtala Karshi as the winner of the AMAC chairmanship election.

In a statement on Friday night, Zakka rejected the ruling, describing it as an embarrassment to the Nigerian judiciary.

“Following the judgment at the FCT Election Tribunal today, the leadership of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has renounced the judgment passed in favour of the APC, alleging manipulation and manufacture of ghost votes against the ones that was legitimately announced after the February 12th elections which to us, is an embarrassment to Nigerian the judiciary,” the statement said.

Zakka urged his supporters to refrain from getting violent or taking laws into their hands, noting that his legal team was handling the appeal.

“The call is against the backdrop of violent celebrations by supporters of the APC, who flooded some parts of the city centre and AMAC Secretariat defacing posters of the PDP and barricading entrances of the AMAC Secretariat, chanting provocative, brandishing dangerous implements in the guise of their tribunal victory,” he said.

The statement also questioned the extra votes allocated to the APC candidate.

- Advertisement -

“The judgment appeared to be completely biased and against the will of the people, who came out enmasse in the AMAC chairmanship election on February 12 to vote for the candidate of their choice,” the statement added.

Following the FCT Area Council elections on February 12, Zakka, the Peoples  Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, was declared winner of the AMAC chairmanship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), after recording 19,302 votes.

INEC announced that Zakka defeated his closest rival, Karshi, with over 6,000 votes, as the APC only recorded 13, 240 votes at the polls.

However, an election tribunal in the FCT ruled that Karshi had secured 21, 000 votes instead of 13, 240, and declared him winner of the elections.

Author profile
Ijeoma OPARA
Author Page

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

Kogi govt says efforts ongoing to rescue kidnapped children

THE Kogi State Government has said efforts are ongoing to rescue three children kidnapped...
Media Opportunities

Canon offers visual storytelling workshop for photographers

CANON Miraisha and the Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) are inviting applications for a visual storytelling...
Interviews

I am still a strong supporter of Buhari, says released train abductee

DESPITE spending more than 100 days in captivity, Hassan Usman, one of the released...
Conflict and Security

[EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]: President Muhammadu Buhari has failed – Shehu Sani

By Oluwatobi Enitan, Fatunbi Olayinka and Sinafi Omanga Shehu Sani is a Nigerian senator who...
Education

FG can’t borrow N1.1 trillion yearly to meet ASUU’s demands – Minister

MINISTER of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo has said the striking members...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleKogi govt says efforts ongoing to rescue kidnapped children

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.