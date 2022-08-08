29.1 C
Abuja

CWG 2022: Nigerian female athletes outperform male colleagues

Joel Ayomide Adejola
Nigeria's female athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Image courtesy: The Eagle Online
AS the Commonwealth Games ends, Nigerian female athletes have outperformed their male colleagues by clinching all of the country’s 12 gold medals.

On Sunday, Ese Brume let loose and hit 7.00 metres in her final attempt in the Women’s long jump final. By doing so, she set a new championship record and sealed Nigeria’s last gold medal at the tournament.

With that performance, she joined Tobi Amusan as a tournament record holder, with the latter setting a new fastest-time in the 100m hurdles final.

The two women added their names to an accomplished list of Nigerian gold medalists at this edition of the tournament.

The gold medalists include Rosemary ChukwumaEucharia Njideka IyiaziGoodness Chiemerie NwachukwuNzubechi Grace Nwokocha and Favour Ofili.

Other Nigerian gold medalists at the games were: Chioma OnyekwereJoy Chinenye Uno GabrielAlice Folashade OluwafemiayoRafiatu Folashade LawalAdijat Adenike OlarinoyeOdunayo Folashade AdekuroyeMiesinnei Mercy Genesis, and Blessing Oborududu.

They won medals across the board, from 4 x 100m Relay, Discus Throw to Freestyle Wrestling and Para Powerlifting, among other sports.

These fourteen athletes have imprinted their names in history, and on doing so secured Nigeria’s largest gold medal haul since the games began in 1950.

The athletes’ performances have garnered nationwide admiration, including special praise from The President.

In a statement released on Sunday, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed his pride in their achievements and labelled it ‘a special moment and fitting parting gift’ for his ‘last Commonwealth Games as Head of State’.

On the other hand, Nigeria’s male athletes failed to grab any gold medals for the country.

Nigeria ends the tournament with twelve gold, nine silver and fourteen bronze medals.

Joel Ayomide Adejola

