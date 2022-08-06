Osun guber tribunal: Adeleke vows to defend, retain victory

GOVERNOR-ELECT of Osun State Ademola Adeleke has vowed to defend and retain his victory at the governorship election petition tribunal.

Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the July 16 governorship election, made the vow after incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenged his victory at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Oyetola approached the Tribunal on Friday to submit a petition against Adeleke.

Reacting to the development, Adeleke, in a statement issued by his spokesperson Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday, described the July 16 election as one of the most transparent elections in the history of the country.

He assured that the peoples’ mandate that was willingly given to him against all odds would be defended and validated.

“The PDP legal team is taking appropriate action on the filing. I call on my supporters at home and abroad to remain calm as this divine victory cannot be stolen through the back-door.

“I urge the good people of Osun State who voted massively to reject bad governance to remain calm. We are doing the needful to defend their mandate. We will do all within our powers to ensure judicial validation of our victory as this is an election globally certified as a great advancement in electoral transparency and integrity,” the statement said.

The statement added, “We also want to reaffirm our faith in the judiciary as a bastion of hope and justice. We have unshakeable trust in God that this election petition shall end in another landmark victory for us and the resilient people of Osun State.”