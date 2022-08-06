29.1 C
Abuja

Female pilgrim from Taraba declared missing in Saudi Arabia

Featured NewsNews
Raji Olatunji
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

A FEMALE pilgrim from Taraba State has been declared missing in Saudi Arabia.

The missing pilgrim, Hassan Abdullahi Bamuze, was among the 668 Muslim pilgrims airlifted from Taraba State to perform this year’s Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.

Bamuze was reported to be missing from the two batches of pilgrims that arrived Taraba State after completing the pilgrimage.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Baba Hamza Muri, confirmed the report on Saturday in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, the missing female pilgrim “has not been found yet”.

Muri said the state completed the 2022 Hajj successfully with the arrival of the last batch of 131 pilgrims from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

He noted that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has assured that they will do everything humanly possible to locate the missing woman.

Author profile
Raji Olatunji
Author Page
- Advertisement -

You can send him an email at rolatunji@icirnigeria.org
Twitter handle: @olazrajj

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

Osun guber tribunal: Adeleke vows to defend, retain victory

GOVERNOR-ELECT of Osun State Ademola Adeleke has vowed to defend and retain his victory...
Business and Economy

Nigeria risks higher inflation as CBN lending to FG rises to N19.9 trillion

NIGERIA is at the risk of higher inflationary pressure as the Central Bank of...
News

Area council poll: AMAC Chairman to appeal tribunal ruling

CHAIRMAN of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Christopher Zakka has said he will...
News

Kogi govt says efforts ongoing to rescue kidnapped children

THE Kogi State Government has said efforts are ongoing to rescue three children kidnapped...
Media Opportunities

Canon offers visual storytelling workshop for photographers

CANON Miraisha and the Uganda Press Photo Award (UPPA) are inviting applications for a visual storytelling...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNigeria risks higher inflation as CBN lending to FG rises to N19.9 trillion
Next articleOsun guber tribunal: Adeleke vows to defend, retain victory

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.