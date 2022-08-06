Female pilgrim from Taraba declared missing in Saudi Arabia

A FEMALE pilgrim from Taraba State has been declared missing in Saudi Arabia.

The missing pilgrim, Hassan Abdullahi Bamuze, was among the 668 Muslim pilgrims airlifted from Taraba State to perform this year’s Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.

Bamuze was reported to be missing from the two batches of pilgrims that arrived Taraba State after completing the pilgrimage.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Baba Hamza Muri, confirmed the report on Saturday in Jalingo, the state capital.

According to him, the missing female pilgrim “has not been found yet”.

Muri said the state completed the 2022 Hajj successfully with the arrival of the last batch of 131 pilgrims from the kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

He noted that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria has assured that they will do everything humanly possible to locate the missing woman.