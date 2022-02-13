36.5 C
Abuja

FCT elections: INEC declares PDP winner in Bwari, APC wins in Gwagwalada

Amos ABBA
THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged winner of the chairmanship election held on Saturday in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

John Gabaya, who is the incumbent chairman and candidate of the PDP polled 13,045 votes to defeat his closest challenger Haruna Shekwolo of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 7,697 votes.

Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) Abubakar Abdullahi came third with 603 votes.

The Returning Officer for the chairmanship election in Bwari, Amuche Madu, declared Gabaya winner and returned him as duly elected.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) also updated its result viewing portal to reflect the results.

The Bwari Area Council chairmanship election was conducted in ten wards, namely Igu, Kubwa, Duste, Kawu, Byazin, Shere, Bwari Central, Kuduru and Usuma.

The APC won the chairmanship election in Gwagwalada Area Council but the PDP won majority of the councillorship seats.

Out of the total of the 10 councillorship seats in the area council, the PDP won six while the APC took four.

Meanwhile, the candidate of the APC, Abubakar Jibrin Giri, was declared winner of Gwagwalada Area Council chairmanship election.

Giri polled 11,125 votes to beat Mohammed Kassim of the PDP who got 9,597 votes in the chairmanship race.

However, the PDP beat the APC in six out of the ten wards in the council.

The FCT Area Council elections on Saturday held across the 68 wards/constituencies spread across Bwari, Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kuje, Kwali and Abuja Municipal Council (AMAC).

There were 473 candidates from 14 parties who contested for the chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councillorship positions.

Amos Abba is a journalist with the International Center for Investigative Reporting, ICIR, who believes that courageous investigative reporting is the key to social justice and accountability in the society.

