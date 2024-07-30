FCT police arrest wife for allegedly killing, setting husband ablaze

THE Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Rahimat Salaum, a resident of Pegi, Abuja, in connection with the murder of her husband.

The arrest occurred on July 29, 2024, following credible intelligence received by the operatives attached to the Pegi Police Division.

A statement by the command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, on Tuesday, July 30, stated that the suspect was attempting to flee with the belongings of the partially paralysed husband when he was apprehended.

The wife had been reportedly missing for about three days when police operatives swooped in and arrested her.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband after a fight ensued between them. She subsequently led the police operatives to an uncompleted building where she had dumped the gruesomely burned body.

“While investigation is still ongoing, the commissioner of police, FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, psc, mni, wishes to affirm that justice will be served in the matter, as he urged residents to be wary of their environment and report suspicious activities through the police emergency lines,” the statement added.

This latest incident is part of a troubling trend of domestic violence cases in Nigeria, where marital disputes have continued to lead to severe tragic outcomes.

According to the United Nations, domestic violence is any physical, sexual, psychological, verbal and economic violence between one person and another within the family.

Although the majority of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) victims and survivors are girls and women, the United Nations notes that boys and men can also be harmed by SGBV.

According to a report by The ICIR, most survivors of SGBV are often in a disadvantaged relationship with their abusers, making it difficult for survivors to escape their environment.