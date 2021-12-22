34.1 C
Abuja

FCT Police begin investigation of officers in viral extortion video

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Police officers arrested for extortion in Abuja

Related

1min read

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced an investigation of officers caught on camera extorting money from a resident of the city.

This was disclosed in a statement released on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the command Josephine Adeh.

“The FCT Commissioner of Police CP Sunday Babaji, psc has ordered the immediate arrest and investigation of Police officers in the viral extortion video.

“Following the above, the officers who were on traffic duty along Area 11, where a young man whose identity is yet to be identified was intercepted and extorted, have been taken into custody and are currently under investigation towards unravelling facts surrounding the situation.”

According to the statement, Babaji had described the attitude of the officers as ‘a discreditable conduct, an act unbecoming of police officers,’ and noted that disciplinary action would be taken against the erring officers.

The command, therefore, urged residents of the FCT with relevant information on the victim in the video to provide his contact details to aid further investigations.

“The Command wishes to call on anyone who has a way of reaching out to the young man in the video to avail the Command with his contact details or to relay a message of invitation to the Public Relations Officer of the Command,” it read.

- Advertisement -

Adeh further urged residents of the FCT to report misconducts of Police officers to the Public Complaints Bureau.

“The CP, while registering the assurance of the Command’s unflinching commitment towards service in line with standard best practices, wishes to remind residents of the availability of the Public Complaints Bureau line: 0902 222 2352, a number specially  created for members of the public to report any unprofessional conduct of  Police officers while discharging their duties,” it read.

A video in which officers of the FCT Police Command extorted money from a commuter at Area 11, Abuja, went viral earlier this week.

In the video, the victim had withdrawn some money from a GT Bank ATM located within the area and was seen handing the cash to some Police officers waiting by a Police van parked across the street.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

FCT Police begin investigation of officers in viral extortion video

THE Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has commenced an investigation of officers caught...
Energy and Power

TCN confirms discussions with West African neighbours to clear outstanding power debts

THE Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Wednesday, said discussions were underway for the...
Business and Economy

Senate passes N17trn 2022 budget

THE Ninth Senate has passed the 2022 budget of N17.126 trillion against the N16.391trillion...
Media Opportunities

SPJ seeks entries for Sigma Delta Chi Awards

THE Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) seeks entries for its Sigma Delta Chi Awards. The Chi...
Business and Economy

NAFDAC, NPHCDA destroy over one million expired COVID-19 vaccines in Abuja

KEY Federal Government agencies, under the Federal Ministry of Health, on Wednesday, destroyed about...
Advertisement

Most Read

Why I refused to sign electoral bill – Buhari

Without investigation, Osun Police release SSS operative who allegedly killed 21-year-old Temitope

Under Buhari, Nigeria’s giant industries are silently disappearing (1)

Dowen College: Five students involved in alleged murder of Sylvester Oromoni granted N1m bail...

Torture, modern slavery of Almajiri children in northern Nigeria

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Their pains, frustration in the hands of Lagos Okada riders (PART 2)

How Buhari bowed to pressure in declining assent to electoral bill for fifth time

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTCN confirms discussions with West African neighbours to clear outstanding power debts

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.