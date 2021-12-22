SPJ seeks entries for Sigma Delta Chi Awards

— 1 min read

THE Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) seeks entries for its Sigma Delta Chi Awards.

The Chi Awardswards are aimed at honoring the best of professional journalism.

Categories cover print, radio, television, newsletters, art/graphics, online, research, video game reporting, inequalities in society, and climate reporting.

SPJ says if not originally published or broadcast in English, entries must include an English transcript or English subtitles.

Works published or broadcast by the U.S. or international media outlet in 2021 are eligible for an award.

The entry fee is $60 for SPJ members and $100 for non-members.

Winners will be announced in June 2022, while details on the awards ceremony will be announced at a later date.

SPJ says, “The Sigma Delta Chi Awards date back to 1932 when the Society first honored six individuals for contributions to journalism.”

The current programme began in 1939 when the organisation awarded the first Distinguished Service Awards. The awards later became the Sigma Delta Chi Awards.

The deadline for submission of entry is February 7, 2022. Interested applicants can submit it here.