19.1 C
Abuja

Without investigation, Osun Police release SSS operative who allegedly killed 21-year-old Temitope

News
Lukman ABOLADE
DSS operative alleged to have killed Temitope

Related

1min read

THE Osun State Police Command has released an operative of the State Security Service (SSS) identified as Bamidele, also known as Aji, who is alleged to have killed 21-year-old Temitope Johnson without conducting an investigation.

During an interview with The ICIR, Temitope’s father, Segun Johnson, said Bamidele shot his son on October 6, when operatives of the SSS stormed a house in Owode-Ede.

“When they came to the house, Temitope was sleeping inside the room, they started shooting sporadically and one of them shot my son,” he said.

He said Temitope’s body was taken into the DSS vehicle, and his family had not seen him since then.

Temitope Johnson, 21-year-old allegedly killed by DSS operative

Johnson said he filed a complaint at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Osun State and Bamidele was arrested.

He told The ICIR that on November 26, Bamidele was arrested by the CID and  he was invited to Osun State Police headquarters in Osogbo to identify him.

“They called me at the CID that they had arrested Bamidele, I left Ife and went to the Police headquarters in Osogbo to see if they had truly arrested him, I met him there and took his picture,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Johnson  was told that investigation had commenced and  the body of his son would soon be found.

But to his surprise, Temitope was released by the Police authorities the same day without proper investigation, and without informing Temitope’s family.

Johnson said he went back to the Police headquarters to find out why Bamidele was released without investigation, but he was told it was an order from above.

“The people I met at the CID told me it was their boss that asked them to release Bamidele and there was nothing they could do,” Johnson said.

When The ICIR contacted the Osun State Police Commissioner Wale Olokode, he said he had invited the officer in charge of the case to report to his office to explain why he released the SSS operative.

“I heard about the case and I have invited the officer in charge to come and explain why he released the accused, I would give you an update on the case,” Olokode said.

As at the time of filing this report, the police is yet to explain why a principal suspect in a murder case is allowed to walk free from justice.

Investigative Reporter at | Website
- Advertisement -

Lukman Abolade is an Investigative reporter with The ICIR. Reach out to him via [email protected], on twitter @AboladeLAA and FB @Correction94

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Without investigation, Osun Police release SSS operative who allegedly killed 21-year-old Temitope

THE Osun State Police Command has released an operative of the State Security Service...
INEC

How Buhari bowed to pressure in declining assent to electoral bill for fifth time

PRESSURE from state governors who opposed the introduction of a provision for compulsory adoption...
Business and Economy

Customs intercepts 24 illicit charcoal containers bound for export

THE Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Kirikiri Lighter Terminal Area (KLT) Command, Lagos, has intercepted...
Conflict and Security

Police probe officers accused of bitcoin extortion

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba has ordered a 'holistic investigation' into the...
News

ACF criticises Buhari, northern governors over incessant killings

THE Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), on Monday, said Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and northern...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Their pains, frustration in the hands of Lagos Okada riders (PART 2)

UAE mulls lifting work permit restrictions on Nigerians

Police probe officers accused of bitcoin extortion

Torture, modern slavery of Almajiri children in northern Nigeria

How Nigeria’s justice system frustrates cases of sexual violence against street children

Hilton Hotel: OAU student died from severe bleeding due to traumatic injuries – Autopsy

ACF criticises Buhari, northern governors over incessant killings

Will salt water gargling, nose rinsing wash COVID-19 away?

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHow Buhari bowed to pressure in declining assent to electoral bill for fifth time

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.