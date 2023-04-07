FCT Police Command deploys personnel ahead of Easter

THE Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it has massively deployed its operatives to combat crime and ensure smooth festivities ahead of the forthcoming Easter celebrations.

This was contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command Josephine Adeh on Friday April 7.

“The deployment is characterised by strengthened police-community relationship towards intelligence gathering, visibility policing at all places of worship and every point of social gathering, stop and search duty, intelligence-led raids on black spots, highway, and border patrol, aggressive vehicular/foot patrol, and surveillance, inter-agency collaboration and sundry,” she noted.

Adeh said the FCT Commissioner of Police Sadiq Idris Abubakar charged officials to ensure that their official duties were carried out with adequate consideration for fundamental human rights and according to global best practices.

“Consequent upon the above, the FCT Commissioner of Police AIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar Ph.D., mni wishes to assure residents of the Territory of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that they have a safe and peaceful environment during the Easter celebration period and beyond,” she noted.

Residents were also urged to remain vigilant throughout the period, and report suspicious activities or share valuable information via the police control room numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.