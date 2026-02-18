FCT poll: Police restrict movement from 6am to 6pm

THE Nigeria Police Force, Federal Capital Territory Command, has announced the deployment of officers and assets across the nation’s capital ahead of the Area Council elections scheduled for Saturday, February 21.

The Command also declared a restriction of movement on the election day from 6am to 6pm, except for accredited officials and essential service providers.

In a statement on Wednesday, February 18, the FCT Police Commissioner, Miller Dantawaye, assured residents that the measures were aimed at guaranteeing a peaceful, free, and fair electoral process.

Dantawaye said the operation would be carried out in collaboration with sister security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigerian Navy, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)

“Consequently, FCT residents are urged to co-operate fully with security personnel and comply with security operations guidelines during this period. The Command also uses this opportunity to enjoin all residents of the FCT to remain law-abiding and come out to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully and without fear, as adequate security measures have been put in place,” he added.

While urging all personnel to exhibit the highest level of professionalism and neutrality while providing adequate security at polling units and collation centres, he warned that officers must remain vigilant, impartial, and courteous in the discharge of their duties while respecting the rights of all citizens

“Members of the public are also encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the police through the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938,” Dantawaye said.

The ICIR reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed February 21, for the poll across the six councils namely Abaji, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Bwari, Gwagwalada, Kuje and Kwali.

Political parties started campaigns after INEC released the final candidates list in September 2025.

The contest is expected to shape grassroots governance in the nation’s capital, where the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) shared the councils in previous elections.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Action Alliance (AA), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and others are fielding candidates in the poll.

The INEC had cleared more than 1.6 million registered voters to participate in electing six chairmen and 62 councillors across the councils.

According to the figure released by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the FCT, Aminu Idris, the expected voters stand at 1,680,315.