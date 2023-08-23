FCTA debunks reports on planned demolition of 6,000 buildings

THE Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has debunked reports alleging a planned demolition of 6000 buildings in 30 areas of the city.

The director of press, office of the FCT Minister Anthony Ogunleye, confirmed this to The ICIR on Wednesday, August 23.

“It is not true. I am issuing a statement to that effect now,” he said.

The director of FCT Department of Development Control, Mukhtar Galadima, also told The ICIR that he was not aware of any plans by the administration to carry out demolition exercises in 30 areas.

“I am not aware of that,” the director said.

According to reports by some outlets on Wednesday, the FCTA approved the demolition of about 6,000 buildings in 30 slums, including Apo Mechanic village, Byanzhin, Dawaki, Dei Dei, Durumi, Dutse, Garki village, Gishiri, Gwagwalada.

According to the reports, the newly inaugurated FCT Minister Nyesom Wike gave approval for the demolition.

During his inaugural briefing on Monday, August 21, Wike had threatened to demolish illegally built houses and revoke ownership of some pieces of land within the FCT.

He also warned against random siting of markets across the city, stating that the administration would no longer tolerate it.

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad. Too bad. If you know you have built where you are not supposed to build, it will go down. Be you minister of anywhere, be an ambassador; if you know you have developed where you are not supposed to develop, your house must go down. Those who have taken over the green areas to build, sorry,” Wike said on Monday.

However, there was no approval given for the demolition of specific areas or number of buildings in the speech.

Demolition is not an uncommon occurrence within the FCT, and several residents have lost homes and businesses due to the construction of houses on illegally acquired land.