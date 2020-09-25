Federal High Court workers to begin strike on Monday over fuel, electricity prices hike

STAFF of the Federal High Court across the country say they are ready to commence a two-week strike on Monday, September 28.

This was announced in a notice, circulated in and around the Federal High Court headquarters building in Abuja on Friday.

The court staff, under the umbrella of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), said they were abandoning their duties in line with the industrial action planned by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) expected to commence on Monday.

The NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have asked their members across the country to embark on industrial action in protest against the recent increases in electricity tariffs and pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly known as petrol.

“Please be informed that the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Federal High Court chapter shall, in collaboration with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), commences a two-week indefinite strike action from Monday the 28th day of September 2020,” the notice read.

“All offices shall remain closed within this period. You are required to comply.”

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President had berated the government actions noting that the best way to address challenges, whether social economy or labour issues was to proactively engage labour and have its perspective.

“You understand more than most Nigerians the critical place of electricity in boosting production and making the price of goods and services cheaper,” he said.

“Unfortunately, the recent increase in electricity tariff has presented Nigerians with the double jeopardy of dealing with astronomical increases in the price of goods and services and COVID-19.”