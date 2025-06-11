Fetisov Journalism Awards 2025 seek entries

THE Fetisov Journalism Awards 2025 seek nominations.

The awards aim to recognise journalists for their contribution to the promotion of universal human values and extraordinary heroism.

The contest has four categories: contribution to peace, contribution to civil rights, investigative reporting and environmental journalism.

Journalism organisations and journalists are invited to nominate journalists for this award.

Entries are open to professional journalists, i.e. representatives of the media, professional journalism organisations (unions/associations/societies) and freelance journalists.

Works must have been published between June 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025. Entries in languages other than English must be accompanied by a translation into English.

Films, videos and audio recordings as separate pieces of work are not accepted for the contest.

The first, second and third place winners in each category will receive CHF100,000 (US$121,562), CHF20,000 (US$24,312) and CHF10,000 (US$12,156), respectively.

Self-nominations are also accepted.

The deadline for the submission of the application is September 15, 2025. Interested applicants can apply here.